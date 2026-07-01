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Home > Sports > Future Star U15 C'ships: Atharv Sharma's 93 powers Meerut Spartans into final

Future Star U15 C'ships: Atharv Sharma's 93 powers Meerut Spartans into final

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/cricket/kerala-cricket-association-revokes-sreesanths-ban20260701135744"> <p class="title">Kerala Cricket Association revokes Sreesanth's ban</p> <a>

Kerala Cricket Association revokes Sreesanth's ban

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Last updated: July 1, 2026 15:23:15 IST

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Future Star U15 C'ships: Atharv Sharma's 93 powers Meerut Spartans into final

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 1 (ANI): The semi-finals of the Future Star Under-15 Championship produced two comfortable wins and a final line-up of Meerut Spartans against Karim Capital Chargers, according to a release.

Atharv Sharma’s 93 carried Meerut Spartans to a 91-run win over Sonipat Kings, while Siddharth Tomar’s 65 saw Karim Capital Chargers past Noida Blaze by six wickets, according to a release.

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Atharv Sharma’s 93 and Aayan Siddiqui’s four-for crush Sonipat Kings: Meerut Spartans rode Atharv Sharma’s 93 off 57 to 216 for 5, the opener striking 17 fours in a long stay at the crease. Sonipat Kings never got close in reply, with only Kunal Nagar (60) offering much resistance as Aayan Siddiqui took 4 for 19 to bowl them out for 125 and complete a 91-run win.

Brief scores: Meerut Spartans 216/5 in 20 overs (Atharv Sharma 93) beat Sonipat Kings 125 all out in 18.5 overs (Kunal Nagar 60; Aayan Siddiqui 4/19, Ashwin Mavi 1/10) by 91 runs.

Player of the Match: Atharv Sharma (93 off 57).

Siddharth Tomar fifty steers Karim Capital Chargers past Noida Blaze: Noida Blaze posted 160 for 4, with Akib Saifi (39) and Saksham Aswal (38 not out) doing the bulk of the scoring. Karim Capital Chargers chased it down with an over to spare, Siddharth Tomar leading the way with 65 off 46 and Priyanshu Yadav chipping in 36 to seal a six-wicket win.

Brief scores: Karim Capital Chargers 162/4 in 19 overs (Siddharth Tomar 65, Priyanshu Yadav 36; Naitik Bhati 1/37) beat Noida Blaze 160/4 in 20 overs (Akib Saifi 39, Saksham Aswal 38*; Yug 2/27, Arman Hussain 1/15) by 6 wickets.

Player of the Match: Siddharth Tomar (65 off 46).

The final takes place on 1 July, with Meerut Spartans meeting Karim Capital Chargers for the title. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 1, 2026 3:23 PM IST
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Tags: atharv-sharmafuture-star-championshipfuture-star-under-15-championshipkarim-capital-chargersmeerut-spartansunder-15-cricket

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Future Star U15 C'ships: Atharv Sharma's 93 powers Meerut Spartans into final

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Future Star U15 C'ships: Atharv Sharma's 93 powers Meerut Spartans into final
Future Star U15 C'ships: Atharv Sharma's 93 powers Meerut Spartans into final
Future Star U15 C'ships: Atharv Sharma's 93 powers Meerut Spartans into final
Future Star U15 C'ships: Atharv Sharma's 93 powers Meerut Spartans into final

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