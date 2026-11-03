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Home > Sports > German climber to make rare winter attempt to scale Everest via West Ridge route

German climber to make rare winter attempt to scale Everest via West Ridge route

German climber to make rare winter attempt to scale Everest via West Ridge route

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Published: November 3, 2026 19:57:04 IST

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German climber to make rare winter attempt to scale Everest via West Ridge route

VIDEO SHOWS: INTERVIEW WITH GERMAN ALPINIST, JOST KOBUSCH, WHO IS ATTEMPTING TO CLIMB MOUNT EVEREST COMPLETELY SOLO TEMPLATE ONLY; COMPLETE SCRIPT TO FOLLOW

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 3, 2026 7:57 PM IST
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German climber to make rare winter attempt to scale Everest via West Ridge route

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German climber to make rare winter attempt to scale Everest via West Ridge route

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German climber to make rare winter attempt to scale Everest via West Ridge route
German climber to make rare winter attempt to scale Everest via West Ridge route
German climber to make rare winter attempt to scale Everest via West Ridge route
German climber to make rare winter attempt to scale Everest via West Ridge route

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