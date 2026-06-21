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Home > Sports > Himanta Biswa Sarma unveils Assam Premier League official logo, league's trophy

Himanta Biswa Sarma unveils Assam Premier League official logo, league's trophy

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/cricket/stokes-to-return-as-england-captain-for-third-test-against-new-zealand-confirms-mccullum20260621203532"> <p class="title">Stokes to return as England captain for third Test against New Zealand, confirms McCullum </p> <a>

Stokes to return as England captain for third Test against New Zealand, confirms McCullum

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 21, 2026 22:01:13 IST

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Himanta Biswa Sarma unveils Assam Premier League official logo, league's trophy

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 21 (ANI): Assam Cricket Association (ACA) on Sunday marked a historic milestone in the state’s sporting journey with the official launch of the Assam Premier League (APL) at the 91 Yards Club Auditorium, ACA Stadium, Barsapara, Guwahati.

The landmark occasion was graced by Chief Guest Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam, who formally unveiled the league’s official logo, trophy, and team identities of the competing teams in the esteemed presence of Guest of Honour Devajit Saikia, Honorary Secretary, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), along with Taranga Gogoi, President, Assam Cricket Association; Sanatan Das, Secretary, Assam Cricket Association; other officials, administrators, franchise owners, and members of Assam’s cricketing fraternity, which the association described as the beginning of a structured, home-grown competition for cricketers in the state.

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The programme commenced with a welcome address by Rajdeep Oja, Chairperson, Assam Premier League, who outlined the vision behind the league and emphasised its role in creating a professional and sustainable platform for emerging cricketers while elevating the standard of domestic cricket across the state, according to a press release.

The launch of the Assam Premier League marks a significant milestone in ACA’s vision to give the state’s domestic players a regular competitive platform at home and to widen the talent pool that feeds Assam’s white ball tournament and age-group sides.

Speaking on the occasion, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam, said, “Cricket occupies a special place in the hearts of the people of Assam, and the launch of the Assam Premier League represents a defining moment for the sport in our state. This initiative will provide a dedicated platform for talented young cricketers to showcase their abilities and pursue their aspirations at the highest level. This league belongs to the people of Assam, and I am confident it will grow into one of the impactful state leagues in the years to come.”

Devajit Saikia, Honorary Secretary, BCCI, said, “The BCCI has always encouraged the growth of strong domestic cricket, and a professionally managed state league like the Assam Premier League adds significant depth to the cricketing structure. Assam possesses immense cricketing potential, and a platform of this nature will help talented players gain valuable competitive exposure. I congratulate the Assam Cricket Association on this important initiative and extend my best wishes for the successful inaugural season of the league.”

“I extend my gratitude to Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma for his vision and leadership, which have helped transform Assam into an emerging destination in India’s sporting ecosystem,” added Saikia.

The unveiling of the APL logo, the league’s trophy, and participating franchise identities represents the first major milestone in the lead-up to the league’s inaugural edition. Further announcements regarding the player auction, tournament schedule and other details will be made in the coming weeks.

A major highlight of the ceremony was the unveiling of the identities of the eight participating franchises that will compete in the inaugural edition of the league:

• Jorhat Stallions

• Tezpur Titans

• Dibrugarh Warriors

• Barak Legends

• Nagaon Rangers

• Barpeta Braves

• Guwahati Royals

• Charaideo Sunrisers. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 21, 2026 10:01 PM IST
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Tags: aplAssam Cricket Associationassam-premier-leaguedevajit-saikiaHimanta Biswa Sarmarajdeep-ojasanatan-dastaranga-gogoi

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Himanta Biswa Sarma unveils Assam Premier League official logo, league's trophy

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Himanta Biswa Sarma unveils Assam Premier League official logo, league's trophy
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