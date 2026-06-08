"Hopefully we play our best cricket and make an impact": Harmanpreet Kaur ahead of T20 World Cup

London [UK], June 8 (ANI): India captain Harmanpreet Kaur believes her side has the potential to lift the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 trophy, stressing the importance of maintaining balance and focusing on playing good cricket rather than carrying the burden of expectations.

Speaking during the Captains’ Carnival in London ahead of the tournament opener on June 12, Harmanpreet reflected on the growing popularity of women’s cricket in India and the impact of the team’s success on inspiring the next generation.

“We have seen that during last year’s World Cup when we won. After that, we have seen massive change,” she said.

“Many girls, they’re coming to play cricket, and I think when we do well, a lot of things change, and hopefully, we play our best cricket and try to make an impact on women’s cricket,” she added.

The Indian team is the ODI Women’s World Cup champions after winning the title last year at home.

The veteran skipper said India possesses the quality required to challenge for the title, but emphasised that the team must remain grounded throughout the competition.

Ahead of the marquee event, Harmanpreet said Team India has the potential to win the World Cup, adding that the side should stay balanced without pressure or overconfidence and focus simply on playing good T20 cricket.

India has been drawn in Group 1 alongside Australia, South Africa, Pakistan, Bangladesh and the Netherlands.

The Harmanpreet-led side will begin its campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan at Edgbaston in Birmingham on June 14. India will then face the Netherlands in Leeds before taking on South Africa in Manchester. They will remain in Manchester for their fixture against Bangladesh before concluding the group stage against Australia in London on June 28.

India head into the World Cup after suffering a 4-1 T20I series defeat against South Africa, led by Laura Wolvaardt, and will be looking to quickly regain momentum on the global stage.

India’s squad for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Shree Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Nandani Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, Shreyanka Patil and Radha Yadav. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)