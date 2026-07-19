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Home > Sports > 'I don't want to go to jail': Spain's Borja Iglesias jokes about meeting US President Trump ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 final

'I don't want to go to jail': Spain's Borja Iglesias jokes about meeting US President Trump ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 final

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/football/fifa-world-cup-2026-german-legend-toni-kroos-backs-spain-to-edge-argentina-in-final20260719085055"> <p class="title">FIFA World Cup 2026: German legend Toni Kroos backs Spain to edge Argentina in final</p> <a>

FIFA World Cup 2026: German legend Toni Kroos backs Spain to edge Argentina in final

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Last updated: July 19, 2026 09:09:14 IST

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'I don't want to go to jail': Spain's Borja Iglesias jokes about meeting US President Trump ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 final

New York [US], July 19 (ANI): Spain forward Borja Iglesias made a light-hearted remark ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, joking that he did not want to “go to jail” if he had to shake hands with US President Donald Trump during the post-match trophy presentation after Sunday’s title clash against Argentina at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Trump is expected to attend the World Cup final match in New Jersey, prompting Spanish magazine Panenka to ask Iglesias how he would react if he had to greet the US President after the match.

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Responding with humour, Iglesias said, “I will shake hands with Trump, but I hope it’s quick… I don’t want to go to jail,” as quoted by Italian news outlet ‘Il Messaggero’.

The Celta Vigo striker, who is known in Spain for his outspoken views on social issues, elaborated further on his response.

“I hope to greet him at a time when we are all very happy, and that it ends very quickly so I can forget about it,” he added.

Iglesias also made it clear that he did not want the occasion to become a political controversy.

“I don’t want to go to jail for refusing. I don’t think this is the time to create controversy because people already know very well what I think. I would like to do many things, but the reality is that even if people think I am omnipotent, I don’t really have that much power to deal with certain issues,” as per Il Messaggero.

While Iglesias’ comments have attracted attention off the pitch, Spain remain firmly focused on their bid for a second FIFA World Cup title.

Luis de la Fuente’s side head into the final after an outstanding campaign in which they have conceded just one goal, becoming the first team in men’s World Cup history to keep six clean sheets in a single edition.

Following an opening 0-0 draw against Cape Verde, Spain have won six straight matches, eliminating Austria, Portugal, Belgium and France to reach the final.

Argentina, meanwhile, are chasing back-to-back World Cup titles after producing another dramatic comeback to defeat England 2-1 in the semifinals. Lionel Scaloni’s side have won 14 consecutive matches and are looking to become the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend the World Cup crown.

The final will also be the first-ever World Cup title clash between the reigning European champions and the reigning Copa America champions. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 19, 2026 9:09 AM IST
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Tags: argentina-footballborja-iglesiasdonald trumpFIFA World CupLionel Scaloniluis-de-la-fuentemetlife-stadiumNew Jerseyspain-football

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'I don't want to go to jail': Spain's Borja Iglesias jokes about meeting US President Trump ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 final

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'I don't want to go to jail': Spain's Borja Iglesias jokes about meeting US President Trump ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 final

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'I don't want to go to jail': Spain's Borja Iglesias jokes about meeting US President Trump ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 final
'I don't want to go to jail': Spain's Borja Iglesias jokes about meeting US President Trump ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 final
'I don't want to go to jail': Spain's Borja Iglesias jokes about meeting US President Trump ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 final
'I don't want to go to jail': Spain's Borja Iglesias jokes about meeting US President Trump ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 final

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