ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Captain Sciver-Brunt stars as England storm into final with 40-run win over SA

London [UK], July 3 (ANI): England booked their place in the final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 with a commanding 40-run victory over South Africa in the second semi-final at The Oval here on Thursday.

Led by an inspired all-round performance from captain Nat Sciver-Brunt, the hosts overcame an early batting collapse before producing another clinical display with the ball to set up a blockbuster title clash against Australia at Lord’s on Sunday.

England remain unbeaten in the tournament and are now just one victory away from extending their remarkable record of never losing a Women’s World Cup — T20 or ODI — when hosting the competition.

After South Africa opted to field first, their pace attack made an explosive start. Shabnim Ismail struck with the very first ball of the innings, dismissing Amy Jones, before Marizanne Kapp removed tournament-leading run-scorer Danni Wyatt-Hodge with a superb swinging delivery. Alice Capsey soon followed as England slumped to 23/3 inside the powerplay.

With the hosts under pressure, Sciver-Brunt and Heather Knight produced a magnificent rescue act. The pair stitched together a tournament-record 133-run partnership for the fourth wicket in Women’s T20 World Cup knockout history, completely shifting the momentum.

Returning after missing the previous three matches with a calf injury, Sciver-Brunt looked in complete control, striking 11 boundaries and a six in a superb knock. Her eighth Women’s T20 World Cup half-century drew her level with Suzie Bates and Beth Mooney for the joint-most fifties in the tournament’s history.

Knight provided the perfect support, rotating the strike efficiently before bringing up her half-century with a towering six over midwicket. Although Nonkululeko Mlaba dismissed both set batters late in the innings to prevent a final flourish, England still posted a competitive 169/5.

South Africa began their chase steadily through captain Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits, who added 43 for the opening wicket. However, England struck back when Linsey Smith induced a chance that Sophie Ecclestone safely collected to dismiss Wolvaardt.

Brits fought valiantly, compiling a gritty half-century featuring six boundaries while wickets continued to tumble around her. Her dismissal immediately after reaching fifty, caught by Sciver-Brunt off Charlie Dean, effectively ended South Africa’s hopes of a comeback.

England’s disciplined bowling attack never allowed the required rate to come under control. Lauren Bell and Dean claimed two wickets apiece, while Smith, Ecclestone and Freya Kemp also chipped in as South Africa finished on 129/8 from their 20 overs.

Sciver-Brunt also impressed tactically, making effective bowling changes and setting aggressive fields that kept South Africa under constant pressure.

Brief Score: England 169/5 – Nat Sciver-Brunt 75 (47), Heather Knight 58 (47); Nonkululeko Mlaba 25/2 beat South Africa 129/8 – Tazmin Brits 51 (45), Laura Wolvaardt 17 (15); Lauren Bell 28/2.

Now, England women are aiming to win the title clash at Lord’s against Australia on Sunday. (ANI)

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