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Home > Sports > 'I'm well prepared': Elite runners share expectations for the New York City marathon

'I'm well prepared': Elite runners share expectations for the New York City marathon

'I'm well prepared': Elite runners share expectations for the New York City marathon

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Published: October 29, 2026 22:46:02 IST

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'I'm well prepared': Elite runners share expectations for the New York City marathon

VIDEO SHOWS: INTERVIEWS WITH ELITE RUNNERS AHEAD OF NEW YORK CITY MARATHON / PRESS CONFERENCE / MARATHON COURSE & FINISH IN CENTRAL PARK  FULL SCRIPT TO FOLLOW 

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 29, 2026 10:46 PM IST
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'I'm well prepared': Elite runners share expectations for the New York City marathon

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'I'm well prepared': Elite runners share expectations for the New York City marathon

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'I'm well prepared': Elite runners share expectations for the New York City marathon
'I'm well prepared': Elite runners share expectations for the New York City marathon
'I'm well prepared': Elite runners share expectations for the New York City marathon
'I'm well prepared': Elite runners share expectations for the New York City marathon

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