In Pics: Best Moments From India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final Win Over New Zealand

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > In Pics: Best Moments From India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final Win Over New Zealand

In Pics: Best Moments From India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final Win Over New Zealand

T20 World Cup 2026: India defeated New Zealand by 96 runs in the final to win their third title. Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, and Axar Patel were the star performers for the Men in Blue across the two innings.

India won their third T20 World Cup trophy. Image Credit X/@BCCI
India won their third T20 World Cup trophy. Image Credit X/@BCCI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Last updated: May 29, 2026 17:23:21 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

In Pics: Best Moments From India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final Win Over New Zealand

The T20 World Cup Final between India and New Zealand saw multiple great moments on the field. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side defeated the Blackcaps emphatically by 96 runs. Jasprit Bumrah was named the player of the match for his four-wicket haul. Sanju Samson, meanwhile, was named the player of the series for scoring three half-centuries in a row. Coming to the final clash, Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma, and Samson scored fifties in the first innings. Axar Patel, with his three-wicket haul, was the star performer with the ball, along with Jasprit Bumrah.

Abhishek Sharma scored 52 runs in 21 balls against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 final. Image Credit: X/@BCCI
Abhishek Sharma scored 52 runs in 21 balls against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 final. Image Credit: X/@BCCI
Abhishek Sharma scored 52 runs in 21 balls against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 final. Image Credit: X/@BCCI

1) Abhishek Sharma scored the fastest fifty of the T20 World Cup 2026. He reached the milestone in 18 balls in the final against New Zealand.

You Might Be Interested In

Ishan Kishan struck four fours and sixes each in his knock in the final. Image Credit: X/@BCCI
Ishan Kishan struck four fours and sixes each in his knock in the final. Image Credit: X/@BCCI
Ishan Kishan struck four fours and sixes each in his knock in the final. Image Credit: X/@BCCI

2) Ishan Kishan continued his fine form in the T20 World Cup, scoring 54 runs in only 25 balls against New Zealand in the final. 

Sanju Samson was named the player of the tournament for scoring half-centuries in the last three games. Image Credit: X/@BCCI
Sanju Samson was named the player of the tournament for scoring half-centuries in the last three games. Image Credit: X/@BCCI
Sanju Samson was named the player of the tournament for scoring half-centuries in the last three games. Image Credit: X/@BCCI

3) Sanju Samson, for the third time in a row, was the highest scorer for the Indian team. The wicketkeeper batter scored 89 runs in 46 balls. 

Earlier in the tournament, Axar Patel missed out on playing at Narendra Modi Stadium against the Netherlands and South Africa. Image Credit: X/@BCCI
Earlier in the tournament, Axar Patel missed out on playing at Narendra Modi Stadium against the Netherlands and South Africa. Image Credit: X/@BCCI
Earlier in the tournament, Axar Patel missed out on playing at Narendra Modi Stadium against the Netherlands and South Africa. Image Credit: X/@BCCI

4) Axar Patel broke the opening stand in the second innings. The left-arm spinner dismissed Finn Allen, who had scored the fastest century in the history of the T20 World Cup in the semi-final clash against South Africa.

Ishan kishan's catch to dismiss Rachin Ravindra came off Jasprit Bumrah's bowling. Image Credit: X/@BCCI
Ishan kishan's catch to dismiss Rachin Ravindra came off Jasprit Bumrah's bowling. Image Credit: X/@BCCI
Ishan kishan's catch to dismiss Rachin Ravindra came off Jasprit Bumrah's bowling. Image Credit: X/@BCCI

5) Ishan Kishan took a front-diving catch to dismiss Rachin Ravindra. Ravindra scored one run in his two-ball stay at the crease.

Jasprit Bumrah picked up two wickets in two balls. Image Credit: X/@BCCI
Jasprit Bumrah picked up two wickets in two balls. Image Credit: X/@BCCI
Jasprit Bumrah picked up two wickets in two balls. Image Credit: X/@BCCI

6) Jasprit Bumrah took the joint-most wickets for the T20 World Cup 2026. He picked up 14 wickets in the tournament and was the highest wicket-taker along with Varun Chakravarthy.

Axar Patel picked up three wickets in front of his home crowd. Image Credit: X/@BCCI
Axar Patel picked up three wickets in front of his home crowd. Image Credit: X/@BCCI
Axar Patel picked up three wickets in front of his home crowd. Image Credit: X/@BCCI

7) Axar Patel took three wickets in the innings. The left-arm spinner dismissed Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips, and Daryl Mitchell.

Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Rachin Ravindra, James Neesham, Matt Henry, and Mitchell Santner. Image Credit: X/@BCCI
Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Rachin Ravindra, James Neesham, Matt Henry, and Mitchell Santner. Image Credit: X/@BCCI
Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Rachin Ravindra, James Neesham, Matt Henry, and Mitchell Santner. Image Credit: X/@BCCI

8) Jasprit Bumrah was named the player of the match for his four-wicket haul against New Zealand in the final.

Also Read: Gautam Gambhir Dedicates T20 World Cup Win to Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, Ajit Agarkar, and Jay Shah | Watch Video

First published on: Mar 9, 2026 10:10 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Abhishek Sharmaahmedabadaxar-patelfinn-allengautam gambhirhardik pandyaIND vs NZindia vs new zealandishan kishanjasprit bumrahMatt HenryMitchell SantnerNarendra Modi StadiumRachin Ravindrasanju samsonsuryakumar yadavt20 world cup 2026T20 World Cup 2026 finaltilak-varmaTim Seifert

RELATED News

Up to Serena to announce potential comeback and partnership, says Mboko

Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel, Website Online, Date & Time & Prediction in Spain, India, USA, UK, Germany & Brazil

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming, TV Channel, Website Online, Date & Time & Prediction in Spain, India, USA, UK, Germany & Brazil

‘If You Touch Me…’: Journalist Gargi Raut Inappropriately Touched Outside Stadium After IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final — VIDEO

‘India Deserved It’: Shahid Afridi Makes U-Turn, Reveals the Real Reason Behind Their T20 World Cup 2026 Win

LATEST NEWS

Blood test could detect signs of Alzheimer's decades before symptoms

"Will decide when to respond after studying matter": Keralam CM on ED raid at Pinarayi Vijayan's house

UK grocer Asda taps Ocado to revamp online business

GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil tumbles, stocks gain on US-Iran deal hopes

Kanye West to perform in the Netherlands despite bans elsewhere

'Propeller One-Way Night Coach': Travolta takes off as director

Bank of Italy talking to AI firms over security risks for banks

Oil tumbles, stocks gain on US-Iran deal hopes

Does extra calcium boost bone health as we age? Research casts doubt

Taiwan's MediaTek says it supports both TSMC and Intel's advanced packaging technologies

In Pics: Best Moments From India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final Win Over New Zealand

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

In Pics: Best Moments From India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final Win Over New Zealand

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

In Pics: Best Moments From India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final Win Over New Zealand
In Pics: Best Moments From India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final Win Over New Zealand
In Pics: Best Moments From India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final Win Over New Zealand
In Pics: Best Moments From India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final Win Over New Zealand

QUICK LINKS