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Home > Sports > India's Minakshi advances to quarterfinals at Boxing World Cup in China

India's Minakshi advances to quarterfinals at Boxing World Cup in China

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/cricket/fifa-world-cup-2026-thierry-henry-suggests-ronaldos-focus-on-personal-goal-may-have-hurt-portugal-in-1-1-draw-against-dr-congo20260618145154"> <p class="title">FIFA World Cup 2026: Thierry Henry suggests Ronaldo's focus on personal goal may have hurt Portugal in 1-1 draw against DR Congo</p> <a>

FIFA World Cup 2026: Thierry Henry suggests Ronaldo's focus on personal goal may have hurt Portugal in 1-1 draw against DR Congo

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 18, 2026 16:11:11 IST

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India's Minakshi advances to quarterfinals at Boxing World Cup in China

Guiyang [China], June 18 (ANI): Indian boxing ace Minakshi Hooda emerged victorious on the fourth day of the Boxing World Cup (Stage 2) in China, advancing to the quarterfinals of her weight category.

Competing in the women’s 51kg category, Minakshi, the reigning 48kg World Champion and current World No. 1 in that division, now transitioning to the Olympic 51kg weight class, registered a convincing 5-0 unanimous decision victory over Poland’s Natalia Kuczewska to move ahead in the competition, according to a press release.

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In the other contest on day four, Abhinash Jamwal (65kg) bowed out after suffering a 0-5 defeat to Kyrgyzstan’s Mirzokhid Imamnazarov.

So far in the tournament, five Indian boxers have advanced to the quarterfinals: Nikhil (55kg), Deepak (70kg), Minakshi (51kg), Prachi (57kg), and Saneh (65kg). Meanwhile, Jyoti (48kg) and Jugnoo (85kg) have already assured medals for the country by progressing into the semi-finals.

Looking ahead to Day 5, four Indian boxers will take the ring in their quarterfinal bouts. In the women’s section, Minakshi (51kg) will square off against Kazakhstan’s Alua Balkibekova, Saneh (65kg) will face Poland’s Kinga Krowka, and Prachi (57kg) will take on Chinese Taipei’s Shih Yi Wu. In the men’s section, Nikhil (55kg) clashes with Azerbaijan’s Amin Mammadzada.

Results (India):

Won:

– Minakshi (51kg-W) bt Natalia Kuczewska (Poland) 5-0

Lost:

– Abhinash Jamwal (65kg) lost to Mirzokhid Imamnazarov (Kyrgyzstan) 0-5

Indian Boxers in Quarterfinals:

– Nikhil (55kg)

-Deepak (70kg)

– Minakshi (51kg-W)

– Prachi (57kg-W)

– Saneh (65kg-W)

Indian Boxers in Semi-finals:

– Jyoti (48kg-W)

– Jugnoo (85kg)

Day 5 Schedule (India):

– Minakshi (51kg-W) vs Alua Balkibekova (Kazakhstan)

– Saneh (65kg-W) vs Kinga Krowka (Poland)

– Nikhil (55kg) vs Amin Mammadzada (Azerbaijan)

– Prachi (57kg-W) vs Chengyu Yang (Chinese Taipei)

– Deepak Poonia (70KG) vs Nabi Isgandarov (Azerbaijan). (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 18, 2026 4:11 PM IST
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Tags: boxing-world-cupIndian Boxersminakshiwomens-51kgworld-boxing-cup

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India's Minakshi advances to quarterfinals at Boxing World Cup in China

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India's Minakshi advances to quarterfinals at Boxing World Cup in China
India's Minakshi advances to quarterfinals at Boxing World Cup in China
India's Minakshi advances to quarterfinals at Boxing World Cup in China
India's Minakshi advances to quarterfinals at Boxing World Cup in China

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