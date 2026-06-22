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Home > Sports > India's road to 2027 ODI World Cup already underway, says BCCI Secretary Saikia

India's road to 2027 ODI World Cup already underway, says BCCI Secretary Saikia

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/football/fifa-world-cup-2026-yamals-opener-oyarzabals-brace-power-spain-to-4-0-win-over-saudi-arabia20260622001055"> <p class="title">FIFA World Cup 2026: Yamal's opener, Oyarzabal's brace power Spain to 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia</p> <a>

FIFA World Cup 2026: Yamal's opener, Oyarzabal's brace power Spain to 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 22, 2026 00:55:13 IST

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India's road to 2027 ODI World Cup already underway, says BCCI Secretary Saikia

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 21 (ANI): The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Devajit Saikia stressed that India’s road to the 2027 ODI World Cup has already begun, with the board prioritising sustained preparation, squad development and strategic planning through a packed ODI schedule.

The 2027 ICC Men’s ODI World Cup is provisionally scheduled to be held from October 4 to November 21 across South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

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The dates were agreed upon during the ICC board meeting in Ahmedabad in May, with final confirmation expected at the ICC Annual General Meeting in Edinburgh in July.

The BCCI on Sunday also announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against England, beginning on July 16.

“BCCI is planning a pathway running up to the 2027 ODI World Cup in October-November, and we have a sufficient number of matches till then. We have announced the team for the 3 ODI matches in England to be held from 14th to 19th July… The selectors are on board along with the support staff and head coach,” Saikia told the reporters.

The 2027 ODI World Cup will mark the first men’s tournament in Africa since 2003. South Africa has, however, hosted the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2009 Champions Trophy, and 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup.

Zimbabwe and Namibia recently co-hosted the Under-19 Men’s World Cup.

The tournament will return to a 14-team format after the previous two editions featured 10 teams. Teams will be divided into two groups of seven, with the top three from each group advancing to the Super Six stage.

South Africa and Zimbabwe, as Full Members, automatically qualify, while Namibia must go through the qualification process. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 22, 2026 12:55 AM IST
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Tags: 2027 ODI World Cupbccidevajit-saikiaicc-board-meetingsouth africazimbabwe

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India's road to 2027 ODI World Cup already underway, says BCCI Secretary Saikia

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India's road to 2027 ODI World Cup already underway, says BCCI Secretary Saikia
India's road to 2027 ODI World Cup already underway, says BCCI Secretary Saikia
India's road to 2027 ODI World Cup already underway, says BCCI Secretary Saikia
India's road to 2027 ODI World Cup already underway, says BCCI Secretary Saikia

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