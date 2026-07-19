'Let's go, Argentina!': Lisandro Martinez rallies teammates ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 final against Spain

New York [US], July 19 (ANI): Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez delivered an emotional message of unity just hours before the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, urging his teammates to stay together as the defending champions prepare to face Spain at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday (local time).

The Manchester United centre-back shared a picture of the Argentina squad on X ahead of the title clash, highlighting the bond within Lionel Scaloni’s dressing room.

He wrote, “An excellent group, a human side that there are no words to describe. Everyone, but everyone, always pushing forward, in every detail, giving their all for this national team. Tomorrow, all together, just as we’ve done since day 1. A privileged one for being part of this TEAM!!! Let’s go, Argentina!!!”

Martinez has been one of Argentina’s key performers during their run to the final, starting six of the team’s seven matches. The 28-year-old once again featured prominently in the semifinal against England, playing 72 minutes as Argentina came from behind to secure a dramatic 2-1 victory through goals from Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez.

The centre-back has formed a solid defensive partnership with Cristian Romero throughout the tournament as Argentina chase a second consecutive FIFA World Cup title.

On the pitch, Argentina enter the decider on the back of a remarkable 14-match winning streak, equalling the longest by a South American nation. Lionel Scaloni’s side has shown extraordinary resilience throughout the knockout stages, coming from behind or scoring decisive late goals in each of their four knockout victories.

Standing in their way is a Spain side that has been the tournament’s standout defensive force. The European champions have conceded just once in seven matches and became the first team in men’s World Cup history to keep six clean sheets in a single edition.

After beginning their campaign with a goalless draw against Cape Verde, Spain have won six successive matches, defeating Austria, Portugal, Belgium and France to reach their first World Cup final since 2010.

With the head-to-head record evenly poised at six wins each and two draws, the showdown between the reigning Copa America champions and the reigning European champions promises to bring the curtain down on the FIFA World Cup 2026 in spectacular fashion. (ANI)

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