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Home > Sports > Li claims first world title with blistering highline speed record

Li claims first world title with blistering highline speed record

Li claims first world title with blistering highline speed record

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Published: July 27, 2026 19:29:04 IST

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Li claims first world title with blistering highline speed record

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS OF THE HIGHLINE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TEMPLATE ONLY, SHOTLIST AND SCRIPT TO FOLLOW

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 27, 2026 7:29 PM IST
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Li claims first world title with blistering highline speed record

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Li claims first world title with blistering highline speed record

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Li claims first world title with blistering highline speed record
Li claims first world title with blistering highline speed record
Li claims first world title with blistering highline speed record
Li claims first world title with blistering highline speed record

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