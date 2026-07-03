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Home > Sports > Liverpool unveil 'Forever 20' memorial to honour Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva at Anfield

Liverpool unveil 'Forever 20' memorial to honour Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva at Anfield

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/football/fifa-world-cup-2026-portugal-motivated-in-plenty-to-win-r32-clash-for-late-diogo-jota-on-his-death-anniversary20260702085302"> <p class="title">FIFA World Cup 2026: Portugal "motivated in plenty" to win R32 clash for late Diogo Jota on his death anniversary</p> <a>

FIFA World Cup 2026: Portugal "motivated in plenty" to win R32 clash for late Diogo Jota on his death anniversary

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Last updated: July 3, 2026 03:00:13 IST

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Liverpool unveil 'Forever 20' memorial to honour Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva at Anfield

Liverpool [UK], July 3 (ANI): Liverpool have unveiled a permanent memorial at Anfield in honour of forward Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva on the eve of the first anniversary of their tragic deaths, creating a lasting place of remembrance for supporters and visitors alike.

The memorial, titled “Forever 20,” has been installed on 97 Avenue outside Anfield, the same area where thousands of fans gathered to leave flowers, scarves, banners and heartfelt tributes following the brothers’ deaths last year, according to Reuters.

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Jota and Silva lost their lives in a car crash in northwestern Spain on July 3, 2025, after their Lamborghini left the road and caught fire.

Liverpool announced the unveiling with images of the memorial on social media, writing, “We have installed a permanent memorial at Anfield in tribute to Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva, on the eve of the first anniversary of their tragic passing.”

Designed by artist Emma Rodgers, the centrepiece is a heart-shaped sculpture inspired by Jota’s trademark goal celebration. Depending on the viewing angle, the artwork also reveals the numbers 20 and 30, representing the shirt numbers worn by Jota and Silva.

The club said the memorial incorporates several personal tributes left by supporters in the days after the tragedy, including sections of scarves and football shirts embedded within the sculpture. A bronze cast of a flower left by a fan also forms part of the installation, alongside a PlayStation controller, recognising Jota’s passion for gaming and one of his iconic goal celebrations.

The plinth beneath the sculpture bears a dedication to the brothers and includes stone sourced from their hometown of Gondomar, Portugal, further strengthening the memorial’s personal connection.

Also featured are lyrics from Liverpool supporters’ chant dedicated to Jota, sung to the tune of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Bad Moon Rising.” Fans paid tribute by singing the chant during the 20th minute of every home match throughout last season.

Liverpool described the memorial as a lasting tribute, saying, “‘Forever 20’ will serve as a permanent symbol of love, unity and remembrance, and a place where everyone can reflect, remember and pay their respects.” (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 3, 2026 3:00 AM IST
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Tags: Andre SilvaAnfieldCar crashDiogo jotaemma-rodgersLiverpoolmemorialtribute

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Liverpool unveil 'Forever 20' memorial to honour Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva at Anfield

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Liverpool unveil 'Forever 20' memorial to honour Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva at Anfield

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Liverpool unveil 'Forever 20' memorial to honour Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva at Anfield
Liverpool unveil 'Forever 20' memorial to honour Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva at Anfield
Liverpool unveil 'Forever 20' memorial to honour Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva at Anfield
Liverpool unveil 'Forever 20' memorial to honour Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva at Anfield

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