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Home > Sports > Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel, Website Online, Date & Time & Prediction in Spain, India, USA, UK, Germany & Brazil

Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel, Website Online, Date & Time & Prediction in Spain, India, USA, UK, Germany & Brazil

Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming: Liverpool vs PSG UEFA Champions League clash prediction, live streaming, TV channels, head-to-head, date, time, and winner forecast for this high-voltage encounter.

Liverpool relies on pressing and fast transitions, while PSG depend on attacking stars and creative midfield control. (Photo: Social Media)
Liverpool relies on pressing and fast transitions, while PSG depend on attacking stars and creative midfield control. (Photo: Social Media)

Published By: Neerja Mishra
Published: April 14, 2026 19:39:31 IST

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Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel, Website Online, Date & Time & Prediction in Spain, India, USA, UK, Germany & Brazil

 Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League: Liverpool vs Paris Saint-Germain is set to be one of the biggest UEFA Champions League clashes, bringing together Premier League intensity and Ligue 1 attacking power. The match is scheduled for 14 April 2026 at 21:00 CET, with global fans eagerly waiting for this high-voltage encounter.

Liverpool relies on pressing and fast transitions, while PSG depend on attacking stars and creative midfield control. The fixture is expected to be fast-paced, emotional, and full of goal-scoring chances.

Liverpool vs PSG UEFA Champions League Date & Time in India

Date: 15 April
Time: 12:30 AM IST

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Date: 14 April
Time: 4:00 PM BRT

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Date: 15 April
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Date: 15 April
Time: 1:00 AM MYT

Liverpool vs PSG UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Singapore

Date: 15 April
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Date: 15 April
Time: 0:00 ICT

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Date: 14 April
Time: 10:00 PM AST

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Date: 14 April
Time: 11:00 PM GST

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Date: 14 April
Time: 11:00 PM AST

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Time: 11:00 PM GST

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Time: 9:00 PM EET

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Date: 14 April
Time: 10:00 PM SAST

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Date: 14 April
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Date: 14 April
Time: 7:00 PM GMT

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Date: 14 April
Time: 11:00 PM MUT

Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in India

Live Streaming OTT:  SonyLIV 
Live Streaming Website: sonyliv.com
Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: Sony Sports Network (Sony Ten 1/2/3)

Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in United Kingdom

Live Streaming OTT: discovery+
Live Streaming Website: discoveryplus.com
Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: TNT Sports

Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Germany

Live Streaming OTT: DAZN
Live Streaming Website: dazn.com
Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: DAZN / Amazon Prime Video (select matches)

Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Spain

Live Streaming OTT: Movistar Plus+ App
Live Streaming Website: movistarplus.es
Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: Movistar Liga de Campeones

Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Italy

Live Streaming OTT: NOW TV
Live Streaming Website: nowtv.it
Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: Sky Sport Italia

Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in France

Live Streaming OTT: myCANAL
Live Streaming Website: canalplus.com
Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: Canal+

Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in United States

Live Streaming OTT: Paramount+
Live Streaming Website: paramountplus.com
Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: CBS Sports Network

Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Brazil

Live Streaming OTT: Max (HBO Max)
Live Streaming Website: max.com
Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: TNT Sports Brazil

Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Canada

Live Streaming OTT: DAZN
Live Streaming Website: dazn.com
Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: DAZN Canada

Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Australia

Live Streaming OTT: Stan Sport
Live Streaming Website: stan.com.au/sport
Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: Stan Sport

Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Japan

Live Streaming OTT: WOWOW On Demand
Live Streaming Website: wowow.co.jp
Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: WOWOW

Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Indonesia

Live Streaming OTT: beIN CONNECT
Live Streaming Website: beinconnect.com
Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: beIN Sports Indonesia

Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Malaysia

Live Streaming OTT: Astro GO
Live Streaming Website: astro.com.my
Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: Astro SuperSport

Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Singapore

Live Streaming OTT: beIN CONNECT
Live Streaming Website: beinconnect.com
Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: beIN Sports

Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Thailand

Live Streaming OTT: beIN CONNECT
Live Streaming Website: beinconnect.com
Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: beIN Sports Thailand

Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Saudi Arabia

Live Streaming OTT: beIN CONNECT
Live Streaming Website: bein.com
Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: beIN Sports MENA

Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Live Streaming OTT: beIN CONNECT
Live Streaming Website: bein.com
Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: beIN Sports

Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Qatar

Live Streaming OTT: beIN CONNECT
Live Streaming Website: bein.com
Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: beIN Sports Qatar

Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Kuwait

Live Streaming OTT: beIN CONNECT
Live Streaming Website: bein.com
Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: beIN Sports

Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Bahrain

Live Streaming OTT: beIN CONNECT
Live Streaming Website: bein.com
Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: beIN Sports

Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Oman

Live Streaming OTT: beIN CONNECT
Live Streaming Website: bein.com
Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: beIN Sports

Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Jordan

Live Streaming OTT: beIN CONNECT
Live Streaming Website: bein.com
Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: beIN Sports

Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Lebanon

Live Streaming OTT: beIN CONNECT
Live Streaming Website: bein.com
Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: beIN Sports

Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in South Africa

Live Streaming OTT: DStv Stream
Live Streaming Website: supersport.com
Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: SuperSport

Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Nigeria

Live Streaming OTT: DStv Stream
Live Streaming Website: supersport.com
Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: SuperSport

Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Ghana

Live Streaming OTT: DStv Stream
Live Streaming Website: supersport.com
Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: SuperSport

Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Kenya

Live Streaming OTT: DStv Stream
Live Streaming Website: supersport.com
Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: SuperSport

Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Tanzania

Live Streaming OTT: DStv Stream
Live Streaming Website: supersport.com
Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: SuperSport

Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Uganda

Live Streaming OTT: DStv Stream
Live Streaming Website: supersport.com
Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: SuperSport

Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Zambia

Live Streaming OTT: DStv Stream
Live Streaming Website: supersport.com
Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: SuperSport

Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Mauritius

Live Streaming OTT: DStv Stream
Live Streaming Website: supersport.com
Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: SuperSport

Liverpool vs PSG Head-to-Head

Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain have met 6 times in UEFA competitions across Champions League and earlier European tournaments. Both clubs have produced a very balanced rivalry with high-intensity knockout matches.

The head-to-head record is completely even, showing how closely matched both teams are in European football history. Most encounters have come in the Champions League group stages and knockout rounds.

Head-to-Head Record (All Competitions)

  • Matches Played: 6
  • Liverpool Wins: 3
  • PSG Wins: 3
  • Draws: 0
  • Goals (Approx): Evenly shared across both teams

Liverpool vs PSG Score Prediction

Liverpool vs PSG is expected to be a high-intensity UEFA Champions League clash, with both teams carrying strong attacking power and European experience. Liverpool usually dominate at Anfield with aggressive pressing, while PSG rely on quick transitions and individual brilliance in attack.

Both sides have shown inconsistency in defence in big matches, which increases the chances of goals from both teams. Liverpool’s home advantage and pressing system often create early chances, but PSG’s counter-attacking threat can punish any defensive gaps.

Score Prediction

  • Liverpool 2–2 PSG (Full Time)
  •  Possible Extra Time: PSG 2–3 Liverpool / Liverpool 3–2 PSG

Liverpool vs PSG Today Match: Winner Prediction

Liverpool vs PSG is expected to be a tight UEFA Champions League knockout-style battle, where both teams have strong attacking depth but slightly different strengths. Liverpool rely on high pressing, intensity, and home support, while PSG depend on fast transitions and world-class finishing ability.

At Anfield, Liverpool usually gain an extra edge due to crowd support and aggressive start patterns. PSG, however, remain dangerous even under pressure and can change the game quickly with counter-attacks.

First published on: Apr 14, 2026 7:39 PM IST
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Tags: Champions League live streamingfootball match predictionLiverpool PSG head to headLiverpool vs PSGUEFA Champions League 2026

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Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel, Website Online, Date & Time & Prediction in Spain, India, USA, UK, Germany & Brazil
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Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel, Website Online, Date & Time & Prediction in Spain, India, USA, UK, Germany & Brazil
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