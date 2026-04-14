Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel, Website Online, Date & Time & Prediction in Spain, India, USA, UK, Germany & Brazil

Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League: Liverpool vs Paris Saint-Germain is set to be one of the biggest UEFA Champions League clashes, bringing together Premier League intensity and Ligue 1 attacking power. The match is scheduled for 14 April 2026 at 21:00 CET, with global fans eagerly waiting for this high-voltage encounter.

Liverpool relies on pressing and fast transitions, while PSG depend on attacking stars and creative midfield control. The fixture is expected to be fast-paced, emotional, and full of goal-scoring chances.

Liverpool vs PSG UEFA Champions League Date & Time in India

Date: 15 April

Time: 12:30 AM IST

Liverpool vs PSG UEFA Champions League Date & Time in United Kingdom

Date: 14 April

Time: 8:00 PM BST

Liverpool vs PSG UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Germany

Date: 14 April

Time: 9:00 PM CET

Liverpool vs PSG UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Spain

Date: 14 April

Time: 9:00 PM CET

Liverpool vs PSG UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Italy

Date: 14 April

Time: 9:00 PM CET

Liverpool vs PSG UEFA Champions League Date & Time in France

Date: 14 April

Time: 9:00 PM CET

Liverpool vs PSG UEFA Champions League Date & Time in United States

Date: 14 April

Time: 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT

Liverpool vs PSG UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Brazil

Date: 14 April

Time: 4:00 PM BRT

Liverpool vs PSG UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Canada

Date: 14 April

Time: 3:00 PM ET

Liverpool vs PSG UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Australia

Date: 15 April

Time: 5:00 AM AEST

Liverpool vs PSG UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Japan

Date: 15 April

Time: 4:00 AM JST

Liverpool vs PSG UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Indonesia

Date: 15 April

Time: 0:00 WIB

Liverpool vs PSG UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Malaysia

Date: 15 April

Time: 1:00 AM MYT

Liverpool vs PSG UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Singapore

Date: 15 April

Time: 1:00 AM SGT

Liverpool vs PSG UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Thailand

Date: 15 April

Time: 0:00 ICT

Liverpool vs PSG UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Saudi Arabia

Date: 14 April

Time: 10:00 PM AST

Liverpool vs PSG UEFA Champions League Date & Time in United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Date: 14 April

Time: 11:00 PM GST

Liverpool vs PSG UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Qatar

Date: 14 April

Time: 11:00 PM AST

Liverpool vs PSG UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Kuwait

Date: 14 April

Time: 10:00 PM AST

Liverpool vs PSG UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Bahrain

Date: 14 April

Time: 10:00 PM AST

Liverpool vs PSG UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Oman

Date: 14 April

Time: 11:00 PM GST

Liverpool vs PSG UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Jordan

Date: 14 April

Time: 9:00 PM EET

Liverpool vs PSG UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Lebanon

Date: 14 April

Time: 9:00 PM EET

Liverpool vs PSG UEFA Champions League Date & Time in South Africa

Date: 14 April

Time: 10:00 PM SAST

Liverpool vs PSG UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Nigeria

Date: 14 April

Time: 8:00 PM WAT

Liverpool vs PSG UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Ghana

Date: 14 April

Time: 7:00 PM GMT

Liverpool vs PSG UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Kenya

Date: 14 April

Time: 10:00 PM EAT

Liverpool vs PSG UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Tanzania

Date: 14 April

Time: 10:00 PM EAT

Liverpool vs PSG UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Uganda

Date: 14 April

Time: 10:00 PM EAT

Liverpool vs PSG UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Zambia

Date: 14 April

Time: 9:00 PM CAT

Liverpool vs PSG UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Mauritius

Date: 14 April

Time: 11:00 PM MUT

Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in India

Live Streaming OTT: SonyLIV

Live Streaming Website: sonyliv.com

Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: Sony Sports Network (Sony Ten 1/2/3)

Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in United Kingdom

Live Streaming OTT: discovery+

Live Streaming Website: discoveryplus.com

Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: TNT Sports

Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Germany

Live Streaming OTT: DAZN

Live Streaming Website: dazn.com

Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: DAZN / Amazon Prime Video (select matches)

Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Spain

Live Streaming OTT: Movistar Plus+ App

Live Streaming Website: movistarplus.es

Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: Movistar Liga de Campeones

Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Italy

Live Streaming OTT: NOW TV

Live Streaming Website: nowtv.it

Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: Sky Sport Italia

Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in France

Live Streaming OTT: myCANAL

Live Streaming Website: canalplus.com

Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: Canal+

Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in United States

Live Streaming OTT: Paramount+

Live Streaming Website: paramountplus.com

Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: CBS Sports Network

Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Brazil

Live Streaming OTT: Max (HBO Max)

Live Streaming Website: max.com

Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: TNT Sports Brazil

Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Canada

Live Streaming OTT: DAZN

Live Streaming Website: dazn.com

Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: DAZN Canada

Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Australia

Live Streaming OTT: Stan Sport

Live Streaming Website: stan.com.au/sport

Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: Stan Sport

Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Japan

Live Streaming OTT: WOWOW On Demand

Live Streaming Website: wowow.co.jp

Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: WOWOW

Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Indonesia

Live Streaming OTT: beIN CONNECT

Live Streaming Website: beinconnect.com

Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: beIN Sports Indonesia

Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Malaysia

Live Streaming OTT: Astro GO

Live Streaming Website: astro.com.my

Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: Astro SuperSport

Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Singapore

Live Streaming OTT: beIN CONNECT

Live Streaming Website: beinconnect.com

Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: beIN Sports

Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Thailand

Live Streaming OTT: beIN CONNECT

Live Streaming Website: beinconnect.com

Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: beIN Sports Thailand

Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Saudi Arabia

Live Streaming OTT: beIN CONNECT

Live Streaming Website: bein.com

Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: beIN Sports MENA

Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Live Streaming OTT: beIN CONNECT

Live Streaming Website: bein.com

Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: beIN Sports

Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Qatar

Live Streaming OTT: beIN CONNECT

Live Streaming Website: bein.com

Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: beIN Sports Qatar

Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Kuwait

Live Streaming OTT: beIN CONNECT

Live Streaming Website: bein.com

Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: beIN Sports

Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Bahrain

Live Streaming OTT: beIN CONNECT

Live Streaming Website: bein.com

Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: beIN Sports

Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Oman

Live Streaming OTT: beIN CONNECT

Live Streaming Website: bein.com

Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: beIN Sports

Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Jordan

Live Streaming OTT: beIN CONNECT

Live Streaming Website: bein.com

Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: beIN Sports

Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Lebanon

Live Streaming OTT: beIN CONNECT

Live Streaming Website: bein.com

Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: beIN Sports

Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in South Africa

Live Streaming OTT: DStv Stream

Live Streaming Website: supersport.com

Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: SuperSport

Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Nigeria

Live Streaming OTT: DStv Stream

Live Streaming Website: supersport.com

Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: SuperSport

Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Ghana

Live Streaming OTT: DStv Stream

Live Streaming Website: supersport.com

Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: SuperSport

Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Kenya

Live Streaming OTT: DStv Stream

Live Streaming Website: supersport.com

Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: SuperSport

Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Tanzania

Live Streaming OTT: DStv Stream

Live Streaming Website: supersport.com

Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: SuperSport

Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Uganda

Live Streaming OTT: DStv Stream

Live Streaming Website: supersport.com

Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: SuperSport

Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Zambia

Live Streaming OTT: DStv Stream

Live Streaming Website: supersport.com

Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: SuperSport

Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Mauritius

Live Streaming OTT: DStv Stream

Live Streaming Website: supersport.com

Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: SuperSport

Liverpool vs PSG Head-to-Head

Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain have met 6 times in UEFA competitions across Champions League and earlier European tournaments. Both clubs have produced a very balanced rivalry with high-intensity knockout matches.

The head-to-head record is completely even, showing how closely matched both teams are in European football history. Most encounters have come in the Champions League group stages and knockout rounds.

Head-to-Head Record (All Competitions)

Matches Played: 6

Liverpool Wins: 3

PSG Wins: 3

Draws: 0

Goals (Approx): Evenly shared across both teams

Liverpool vs PSG Score Prediction

Liverpool vs PSG is expected to be a high-intensity UEFA Champions League clash, with both teams carrying strong attacking power and European experience. Liverpool usually dominate at Anfield with aggressive pressing, while PSG rely on quick transitions and individual brilliance in attack.

Both sides have shown inconsistency in defence in big matches, which increases the chances of goals from both teams. Liverpool’s home advantage and pressing system often create early chances, but PSG’s counter-attacking threat can punish any defensive gaps.

Score Prediction

Liverpool 2–2 PSG (Full Time)

Possible Extra Time: PSG 2–3 Liverpool / Liverpool 3–2 PSG

Liverpool vs PSG Today Match: Winner Prediction

Liverpool vs PSG is expected to be a tight UEFA Champions League knockout-style battle, where both teams have strong attacking depth but slightly different strengths. Liverpool rely on high pressing, intensity, and home support, while PSG depend on fast transitions and world-class finishing ability.

At Anfield, Liverpool usually gain an extra edge due to crowd support and aggressive start patterns. PSG, however, remain dangerous even under pressure and can change the game quickly with counter-attacks.