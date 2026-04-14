Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel, Website Online, Date & Time & Prediction in Spain, India, USA, UK, Germany & Brazil

Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League: Liverpool vs Paris Saint-Germain is set to be one of the biggest UEFA Champions League clashes, bringing together Premier League intensity and Ligue 1 attacking power. The match is scheduled for 14 April 2026 at 21:00 CET, with global fans eagerly waiting for this high-voltage encounter.
Liverpool relies on pressing and fast transitions, while PSG depend on attacking stars and creative midfield control. The fixture is expected to be fast-paced, emotional, and full of goal-scoring chances.
Liverpool vs PSG UEFA Champions League Date & Time in India
Date: 15 April
Time: 12:30 AM IST
Liverpool vs PSG UEFA Champions League Date & Time in United Kingdom
Date: 14 April
Time: 8:00 PM BST
Liverpool vs PSG UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Germany
Date: 14 April
Time: 9:00 PM CET
Liverpool vs PSG UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Spain
Date: 14 April
Time: 9:00 PM CET
Liverpool vs PSG UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Italy
Date: 14 April
Time: 9:00 PM CET
Liverpool vs PSG UEFA Champions League Date & Time in France
Date: 14 April
Time: 9:00 PM CET
Liverpool vs PSG UEFA Champions League Date & Time in United States
Date: 14 April
Time: 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT
Liverpool vs PSG UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Brazil
Date: 14 April
Time: 4:00 PM BRT
Liverpool vs PSG UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Canada
Date: 14 April
Time: 3:00 PM ET
Liverpool vs PSG UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Australia
Date: 15 April
Time: 5:00 AM AEST
Liverpool vs PSG UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Japan
Date: 15 April
Time: 4:00 AM JST
Liverpool vs PSG UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Indonesia
Date: 15 April
Time: 0:00 WIB
Liverpool vs PSG UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Malaysia
Date: 15 April
Time: 1:00 AM MYT
Liverpool vs PSG UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Singapore
Date: 15 April
Time: 1:00 AM SGT
Liverpool vs PSG UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Thailand
Date: 15 April
Time: 0:00 ICT
Liverpool vs PSG UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Saudi Arabia
Date: 14 April
Time: 10:00 PM AST
Liverpool vs PSG UEFA Champions League Date & Time in United Arab Emirates (UAE)
Date: 14 April
Time: 11:00 PM GST
Liverpool vs PSG UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Qatar
Date: 14 April
Time: 11:00 PM AST
Liverpool vs PSG UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Kuwait
Date: 14 April
Time: 10:00 PM AST
Liverpool vs PSG UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Bahrain
Date: 14 April
Time: 10:00 PM AST
Liverpool vs PSG UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Oman
Date: 14 April
Time: 11:00 PM GST
Liverpool vs PSG UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Jordan
Date: 14 April
Time: 9:00 PM EET
Liverpool vs PSG UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Lebanon
Date: 14 April
Time: 9:00 PM EET
Liverpool vs PSG UEFA Champions League Date & Time in South Africa
Date: 14 April
Time: 10:00 PM SAST
Liverpool vs PSG UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Nigeria
Date: 14 April
Time: 8:00 PM WAT
Liverpool vs PSG UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Ghana
Date: 14 April
Time: 7:00 PM GMT
Liverpool vs PSG UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Kenya
Date: 14 April
Time: 10:00 PM EAT
Liverpool vs PSG UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Tanzania
Date: 14 April
Time: 10:00 PM EAT
Liverpool vs PSG UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Uganda
Date: 14 April
Time: 10:00 PM EAT
Liverpool vs PSG UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Zambia
Date: 14 April
Time: 9:00 PM CAT
Liverpool vs PSG UEFA Champions League Date & Time in Mauritius
Date: 14 April
Time: 11:00 PM MUT
Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in India
Live Streaming OTT: SonyLIV
Live Streaming Website: sonyliv.com
Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: Sony Sports Network (Sony Ten 1/2/3)
Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in United Kingdom
Live Streaming OTT: discovery+
Live Streaming Website: discoveryplus.com
Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: TNT Sports
Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Germany
Live Streaming OTT: DAZN
Live Streaming Website: dazn.com
Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: DAZN / Amazon Prime Video (select matches)
Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Spain
Live Streaming OTT: Movistar Plus+ App
Live Streaming Website: movistarplus.es
Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: Movistar Liga de Campeones
Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Italy
Live Streaming OTT: NOW TV
Live Streaming Website: nowtv.it
Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: Sky Sport Italia
Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in France
Live Streaming OTT: myCANAL
Live Streaming Website: canalplus.com
Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: Canal+
Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in United States
Live Streaming OTT: Paramount+
Live Streaming Website: paramountplus.com
Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: CBS Sports Network
Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Brazil
Live Streaming OTT: Max (HBO Max)
Live Streaming Website: max.com
Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: TNT Sports Brazil
Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Canada
Live Streaming OTT: DAZN
Live Streaming Website: dazn.com
Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: DAZN Canada
Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Australia
Live Streaming OTT: Stan Sport
Live Streaming Website: stan.com.au/sport
Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: Stan Sport
Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Japan
Live Streaming OTT: WOWOW On Demand
Live Streaming Website: wowow.co.jp
Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: WOWOW
Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Indonesia
Live Streaming OTT: beIN CONNECT
Live Streaming Website: beinconnect.com
Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: beIN Sports Indonesia
Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Malaysia
Live Streaming OTT: Astro GO
Live Streaming Website: astro.com.my
Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: Astro SuperSport
Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Singapore
Live Streaming OTT: beIN CONNECT
Live Streaming Website: beinconnect.com
Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: beIN Sports
Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Thailand
Live Streaming OTT: beIN CONNECT
Live Streaming Website: beinconnect.com
Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: beIN Sports Thailand
Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Saudi Arabia
Live Streaming OTT: beIN CONNECT
Live Streaming Website: bein.com
Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: beIN Sports MENA
Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in United Arab Emirates (UAE)
Live Streaming OTT: beIN CONNECT
Live Streaming Website: bein.com
Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: beIN Sports
Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Qatar
Live Streaming OTT: beIN CONNECT
Live Streaming Website: bein.com
Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: beIN Sports Qatar
Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Kuwait
Live Streaming OTT: beIN CONNECT
Live Streaming Website: bein.com
Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: beIN Sports
Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Bahrain
Live Streaming OTT: beIN CONNECT
Live Streaming Website: bein.com
Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: beIN Sports
Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Oman
Live Streaming OTT: beIN CONNECT
Live Streaming Website: bein.com
Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: beIN Sports
Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Jordan
Live Streaming OTT: beIN CONNECT
Live Streaming Website: bein.com
Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: beIN Sports
Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Lebanon
Live Streaming OTT: beIN CONNECT
Live Streaming Website: bein.com
Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: beIN Sports
Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in South Africa
Live Streaming OTT: DStv Stream
Live Streaming Website: supersport.com
Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: SuperSport
Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Nigeria
Live Streaming OTT: DStv Stream
Live Streaming Website: supersport.com
Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: SuperSport
Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Ghana
Live Streaming OTT: DStv Stream
Live Streaming Website: supersport.com
Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: SuperSport
Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Kenya
Live Streaming OTT: DStv Stream
Live Streaming Website: supersport.com
Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: SuperSport
Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Tanzania
Live Streaming OTT: DStv Stream
Live Streaming Website: supersport.com
Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: SuperSport
Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Uganda
Live Streaming OTT: DStv Stream
Live Streaming Website: supersport.com
Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: SuperSport
Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Zambia
Live Streaming OTT: DStv Stream
Live Streaming Website: supersport.com
Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: SuperSport
Liverpool vs PSG Live Streaming, TV Channel and Website in Mauritius
Live Streaming OTT: DStv Stream
Live Streaming Website: supersport.com
Live Streaming TV Channel/Broadcast: SuperSport
Liverpool vs PSG Head-to-Head
Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain have met 6 times in UEFA competitions across Champions League and earlier European tournaments. Both clubs have produced a very balanced rivalry with high-intensity knockout matches.
The head-to-head record is completely even, showing how closely matched both teams are in European football history. Most encounters have come in the Champions League group stages and knockout rounds.
Head-to-Head Record (All Competitions)
- Matches Played: 6
- Liverpool Wins: 3
- PSG Wins: 3
- Draws: 0
- Goals (Approx): Evenly shared across both teams
Liverpool vs PSG Score Prediction
Liverpool vs PSG is expected to be a high-intensity UEFA Champions League clash, with both teams carrying strong attacking power and European experience. Liverpool usually dominate at Anfield with aggressive pressing, while PSG rely on quick transitions and individual brilliance in attack.
Both sides have shown inconsistency in defence in big matches, which increases the chances of goals from both teams. Liverpool’s home advantage and pressing system often create early chances, but PSG’s counter-attacking threat can punish any defensive gaps.
Score Prediction
- Liverpool 2–2 PSG (Full Time)
- Possible Extra Time: PSG 2–3 Liverpool / Liverpool 3–2 PSG
Liverpool vs PSG Today Match: Winner Prediction
Liverpool vs PSG is expected to be a tight UEFA Champions League knockout-style battle, where both teams have strong attacking depth but slightly different strengths. Liverpool rely on high pressing, intensity, and home support, while PSG depend on fast transitions and world-class finishing ability.
At Anfield, Liverpool usually gain an extra edge due to crowd support and aggressive start patterns. PSG, however, remain dangerous even under pressure and can change the game quickly with counter-attacks.