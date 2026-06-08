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Home > Sports > Marsh, Head, Sangha to miss key matches on Australia's Bangladesh tour

Marsh, Head, Sangha to miss key matches on Australia's Bangladesh tour

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/cricket/suthar-washington-spin-web-as-india-register-biggest-innings-win-in-tests-crush-afghanistan-in-one-off-match20260608155203"> <p class="title">Suthar, Washington spin web as India register biggest innings win in Tests, crush Afghanistan in one-off match</p> <a>

Suthar, Washington spin web as India register biggest innings win in Tests, crush Afghanistan in one-off match

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 8, 2026 16:20:13 IST

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Marsh, Head, Sangha to miss key matches on Australia's Bangladesh tour

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): Australia have been dealt a significant blow ahead of their upcoming white-ball tour of Bangladesh, with three key players unavailable.

Captain Mitch Marsh will miss the ODI leg of the series due to an ankle injury, while spinner Tanveer Sangha has been ruled out of the entire tour with a hamstring complaint.

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Star opener Travis Head will also miss the entire tour, with the Aussies granting the hard-hitting left-hander personal leave ahead of a busy upcoming period that includes ICC World Test Championship fixtures against Bangladesh, South Africa and New Zealand, as per the ICC website.

It means Josh Inglis will once again lead the Aussies through the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh that commences on Tuesday after he captained the side during recent fixtures with Pakistan.

Australia also called up a trio of players for the ODI series against Bangladesh, with Todd Murphy, Ollie Peake and Matt Short all earning a reprieve to replace Marsh, Head and Sangha.

Peake and Short showed some good signs during the recent white-ball fixtures in Pakistan and Australia; selector Tony Dodemaide is confident the duo can perform well if they win selection in Bangladesh.

“Unfortunately, Tanveer Sangha sustained a hamstring injury during the second ODI against Pakistan and will take no further part in the tour,” Dodemaide said.

“We were hopeful Mitch Marsh would be available for the Bangladesh ODI series; however, he is still returning to full fitness from an ankle injury. Mitch will join the group in Dhaka and begin preparations for the T20I Series. Travis was initially selected in the ODI and T20I legs of this Bangladesh tour but has subsequently been granted personal leave for both. We look forward to seeing him again for the top-end Test Series against Bangladesh,” he added.

“We’re excited to welcome Todd Murphy into the ODI squad for the first time, while it made sense for Ollie Peake and Matt Short to stay with the group following the Pakistan tour,” he concluded.

Australia squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Josh Inglis (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Todd Murphy, Oliver Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Liam Scott, Matt Short, Adam Zampa.

Australia squad for Bangladesh T20Is: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Joel Davies, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Adam Zampa. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 8, 2026 4:20 PM IST
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Marsh, Head, Sangha to miss key matches on Australia's Bangladesh tour

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Marsh, Head, Sangha to miss key matches on Australia's Bangladesh tour
Marsh, Head, Sangha to miss key matches on Australia's Bangladesh tour
Marsh, Head, Sangha to miss key matches on Australia's Bangladesh tour
Marsh, Head, Sangha to miss key matches on Australia's Bangladesh tour

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