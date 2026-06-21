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Home > Sports > New Zealand crush England by 253 runs to level Test series 1-1 as Matt Henry stars with 11 wickets

New Zealand crush England by 253 runs to level Test series 1-1 as Matt Henry stars with 11 wickets

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/football/fifa-world-cup-2026-only-half-training-time-says-iran-coach-as-he-slams-preparation-restrictions-before-belgium-clash20260621204456"> <p class="title">FIFA World Cup 2026: Only half training time, says Iran coach as he slams preparation restrictions before Belgium clash</p> <a>

FIFA World Cup 2026: Only half training time, says Iran coach as he slams preparation restrictions before Belgium clash

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 21, 2026 22:54:13 IST

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New Zealand crush England by 253 runs to level Test series 1-1 as Matt Henry stars with 11 wickets

London [UK], June 21 (ANI): New Zealand thrashed England by 253 runs at The Oval on Sunday to level the three-match Test series 1-1. It was a complete team performance from the visitors across all five days.

A superb century from Glenn Phillips formed the backbone of New Zealand’s first-innings total of 391, putting the visitors in a strong position.

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Seamer Matt Henry then produced a devastating spell in England’s first innings, claiming a five-wicket haul as the hosts were bowled out for 291, handing New Zealand a crucial 100-run first-innings lead.

New Zealand made the most of favourable batting conditions in their second innings, with Henry Nicholls notching up his 11th Test century and Rachin Ravindra adding a fluent 76, as the visitors piled on the runs and set England a daunting target of 463.

Chasing a daunting 463-run target, England were on the back foot from the outset. Their openers failed to provide a solid foundation, while Jacob Bethell was unable to convert his start.

Joe Root and Harry Brook briefly raised hopes of a fightback with a promising partnership, but Matt Henry struck at a crucial juncture to dismiss both batters and effectively end England’s resistance.

Heading into Day 5, it took New Zealand less than 50 minutes to wrap up the proceedings on the final day. New Zealand needed just five wickets to seal victory, and Matt Henry quickly wrapped up proceedings with ease.

After taking five wickets in the first innings and six in the second, Henry finished with a remarkable 11-wicket match haul, emerging as the standout performer with the ball.

Behind the wickets, Tom Blundell showcased his class with some outstanding glovework throughout the Test. England have lost six of their last eight Tests. The Kiwis, on the other hand, have won six of their last eight Tests. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 21, 2026 10:54 PM IST
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Tags: englandEngland vs New ZealandGlenn PhillipsJoe RootMatt Henrynew zealand

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New Zealand crush England by 253 runs to level Test series 1-1 as Matt Henry stars with 11 wickets

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New Zealand crush England by 253 runs to level Test series 1-1 as Matt Henry stars with 11 wickets
New Zealand crush England by 253 runs to level Test series 1-1 as Matt Henry stars with 11 wickets
New Zealand crush England by 253 runs to level Test series 1-1 as Matt Henry stars with 11 wickets
New Zealand crush England by 253 runs to level Test series 1-1 as Matt Henry stars with 11 wickets

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