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Home > Sports > Rockets blow past Mavs 135-117 in pre-season NBA China Games

Rockets blow past Mavs 135-117 in pre-season NBA China Games

Rockets blow past Mavs 135-117 in pre-season NBA China Games

Written By:
Published: October 9, 2026 22:07:04 IST

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Rockets blow past Mavs 135-117 in pre-season NBA China Games

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS OF THE HOUSTON ROCKETS BEATING THE DALLAS MAVERICKS 135-117 IN AN NBA PRE-SEASON GAME IN MACAU COMPLETE SHOTLIST AND SCRIPT TO FOLLOW

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 9, 2026 10:07 PM IST
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Rockets blow past Mavs 135-117 in pre-season NBA China Games

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Rockets blow past Mavs 135-117 in pre-season NBA China Games

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Rockets blow past Mavs 135-117 in pre-season NBA China Games
Rockets blow past Mavs 135-117 in pre-season NBA China Games
Rockets blow past Mavs 135-117 in pre-season NBA China Games
Rockets blow past Mavs 135-117 in pre-season NBA China Games

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