"Salute our players, Didier and entire staff": FFF President Diallo pays tribute as France's campaign ends in FIFA World Cup 2026

Paris [France], July 19 (ANI): French Football Federation (FFF) president Philippe Diallo paid an emotional tribute to Didier Deschamps and the France squad after Les Bleus’ FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign ended with a 6-4 defeat to England in the third-place playoff, thanking the outgoing coach for his remarkable 14-year contribution to French football.

Sharing a post on X after Saturday’s defeat, Diallo praised the players, coaching staff and supporters who stood behind the team throughout the tournament.

“Our journey comes to an end this evening against England, at the close of an intense World Cup that we’ve wrapped up in 4th place. Congratulations to the Three Lions. I want to salute our players, Didier Deschamps, and the entire staff, who have carried our colours with honour and given their very best. A huge thank you to our supporters. In France and everywhere around the world, you have accompanied the Bleus at every step of this adventure. Your passion, your loyalty, and your fervour have been a strength for this team,” Diallo wrote.

Notre parcours s’achève ce soir face à l’Angleterre, au terme d’une Coupe du monde intense bouclée à la 4e place. Félicitations aux Three Lions. Je veux saluer nos joueurs, Didier Deschamps et l’ensemble du staff, qui ont porté nos couleurs avec honneur et donné le meilleur… pic.twitter.com/JnXapLxcxN — Philippe Diallo (@PhilippeDiallo) July 19, 2026

The defeat also brought the curtain down on Deschamps’ celebrated spell as France head coach. Having taken charge in 2012, the former captain guided Les Bleus to the 2018 FIFA World Cup title, the 2022 World Cup final and the UEFA Nations League crown in 2021, while establishing France as one of world football’s dominant forces.

Diallo said Deschamps had left behind a legacy that would be remembered for generations.

“This match also closes a major chapter in the history of the French national team. For 14 years, Didier Deschamps has shaped the Bleus with rigour, humility, and a winning culture that will remain a benchmark. He has guided the emergence of numerous internationals, united several generations around strong values, and contributed to strengthening the unique bond between the French people and their national team,” he added.

The FFF president also reflected on the outgoing coach’s achievements.

“7 major competitions, 3 finals, World Champion 2018, Winner of the Nations League 2021. Beyond this exceptional record, Didier leaves behind an immense legacy: that of a France team durably established among the greatest footballing nations in the world. On behalf of the @FFF and all lovers of the Bleus: Thank you, Didier. Your imprint will remain forever etched in the history of the France team,” he concluded.

France’s final outing under Deschamps turned into a goal-filled thriller. England raced into a 4-0 half-time lead through Declan Rice, Ezri Konsa and Bukayo Saka’s brace before France mounted a spirited comeback.

Kylian Mbappe scored twice, with Bradley Barcola and Ousmane Dembele also finding the net, but Saka completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot before Jude Bellingham sealed England’s dramatic 6-4 victory in stoppage time.

Mbappe nevertheless finished the tournament on a historic note. His brace took his tally to 10 goals in the 2026 edition, putting him ahead of Argentina captain Lionel Messi in the Golden Boot race.

The two goals also lifted his overall World Cup tally to 22 in just 22 appearances, making him the competition’s all-time leading goalscorer, surpassing Messi’s 21. (ANI)

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