Serena Williams set for Wimbledon singles comeback after receiving wildcard entry

London [UK], June 22 (ANI): Tennis great Serena Williams is set to make a sensational return to women’s singles competition at the 2026 Wimbledon Championships after being awarded a wildcard entry for the prestigious grass-court Grand Slam.

The 2026 Championships are scheduled to be held from June 29 to July 12, with Williams’ return expected to be one of the biggest storylines of the tournament.

Wimbledon confirmed the development through an Instagram post on Monday, announcing the seven-time singles champion’s return to the All England Club.

“This is not a drill. @serenawilliams will compete in the 2026 ladies’ singles at Wimbledon as a wild card,” the tournament’s official Instagram account posted.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DZ27LL4NT9m/?igsh=cG15Z2Qydjg4Ynkx

The wildcard entry marks Williams’ first appearance in the women’s singles draw at Wimbledon in four years and comes shortly after she had already secured a return to the Championships through a doubles wildcard alongside her sister, Venus Williams.

The 44-year-old, regarded as one of the greatest players in tennis history, stepped away from professional tennis following the 2022 US Open. However, she returned to competitive action earlier this month at Queen’s Club, where she partnered rising star Victoria Mboko in doubles competition.

The pair won their opening-round match, but Mboko was later forced to withdraw from the tournament because of injury. The injury will also prevent the Canadian youngster from participating at Wimbledon.

Meanwhile, Venus Williams, who made her comeback to the tour last July after a 16-month break, is currently ranked No. 119 in doubles. Her best result since returning came at last year’s US Open, where she reached the quarterfinals partnering Leylah Fernandez.

The six remaining wild cards in the women’s doubles draw, as per the WTA website, were allocated to all-British pairings: Katie Boulter/Heather Watson, Madeleine Brooks/Amelia Rajecki, Jodie Burrage/Mika Stojsavljevic, Freya Christie/Eden Silva, Harriet Dart/Maia Lumsden, and Alicia Dudeney/Mimi Xu.

Maja Chwalinska, on the other hand, had been awarded a singles wild card for Wimbledon, where she headlines the list of recipients.

The 24-year-old from Poland was ranked No. 114 when the entry list was confirmed but rose to No. 21 after an impressive run from qualifying to the Roland Garros final. She will feature in the Wimbledon main draw for the second time, having previously qualified in 2022 and reached the second round.

Harriet Dart, Alicia Dudeney, Hannah Klugman, Mika Stojsavljevic, Katie Swan and Mimi Xu have been awarded six singles wild cards for Wimbledon, with the final spot to be confirmed later.

Dart, 29, will make her eighth Wimbledon main-draw appearance and has previously reached the third round twice, while Swan, 27, is set for her seventh appearance in the women’s singles draw and will aim to surpass her best result of a second-round finish in 2018.

Dudeney, 23, a former University of Florida player, recently secured her first Top 100 win against Yulia Putintseva in Nottingham qualifying and is set for her WTA main-draw debut there as a lucky loser, with Wimbledon marking her Grand Slam main-draw debut.

Teenagers Klugman, Stojsavljevic and Xu will all make their second consecutive Wimbledon main-draw appearances. Klugman, 17 and a former junior world No. 1, recently claimed her first Top 100 victory over Anastasia Zakharova in Nottingham qualifying before entering the main draw as a lucky loser.

Stojsavljevic, the 2024 US Open girls’ singles champion, also recorded a notable win over top-60 player Talia Gibson in Billie Jean King Cup action earlier this year. (ANI)

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