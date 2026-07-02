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Home > Sports > Sharma, Iyer half-centuries propel India to 189 before rain delays England's chase in 1st T20I

Sharma, Iyer half-centuries propel India to 189 before rain delays England's chase in 1st T20I

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/football/fifa-world-cup-2026-harry-kanes-late-brace-fires-england-into-round-of-16-with-2-1-win-over-congo-dr20260701234415"> <p class="title">FIFA World Cup 2026: Harry Kane's late brace fires England into Round of 16 with 2-1 win over Congo DR</p> <a>

FIFA World Cup 2026: Harry Kane's late brace fires England into Round of 16 with 2-1 win over Congo DR

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Last updated: July 2, 2026 01:09:13 IST

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Sharma, Iyer half-centuries propel India to 189 before rain delays England's chase in 1st T20I

Chester-le-Street [UK], July 2 (ANI): A blistering half-century from Abhishek Sharma and a steady anchoring knock by Shreyas Iyer powered India to a competitive total of 189/7 against England in the first T20I at the Riverside Ground on Wednesday.

However, the weather gods had the final say of the innings, as a sudden downpour forced the covers onto the field, delaying the start of England’s run-chase.

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Opting to bat first, India rolled with their established opening combination, leaving domestic sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to wait a bit longer for his highly anticipated international debut.

The decision initially seemed to backfire as India’s top order collapsed under early pressure. Sanju Samson fell cheaply for just 1 run.

Ishan Kishan walked back for a duck following a disastrous mix-up that resulted in a run-out.

With India reeling, Abhishek Sharma counter-attacked spectacularly.

The dynamic left-hander resurrected the innings alongside Shreyas Iyer, bringing up his fifty in a mere 20 deliveries. Abhishek eventually fell LBW to Sam Curran in the ninth over, but not before smashing a whirlwind 59 off 24 balls, laced with four sixes and six boundaries.

Following Abhishek’s departure, Shreyas Iyer took control of the innings, anchoring the middle overs with a composed 67 off 47 balls (6 fours, 1 six). Iyer stitched together crucial partnerships to keep the scoreboard ticking. He made 36 runs for the fourth wicket with Tilak Varma (13 off 13) and stitched 41 runs for the fifth wicket with Shivam Dube.

Iyer’s steady hand allowed Shivam Dube to unleash at the death. Dube played a vital, unbeaten cameo of 42 runs off just 21 balls, punishing the English attack with three towering sixes and a pair of boundaries to push the target to 190.

A late-innings pinch-hitting experiment saw Harshit Rana promoted above Axar Patel, but he was quickly stumped by Jos Buttler off the bowling of Adil Rashid. Axar Patel was dismissed for 3 on the final ball of the innings.

England require 190 runs to win and take a 1-0 lead in the bilateral series. The second innings remains delayed as ground staff await the clearing of the rain.

Brief Score: India 189/7 – Shreyas Iyer 68 (47), Abhsiehk Sharma 59 (24); Saqib Mahmood 33/3. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 2, 2026 1:09 AM IST
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Tags: Abhishek Sharmachester-le-streetIndia - Englandishan kishansanju samsonshreyas iyerVaibhav Sooryavanshi

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Sharma, Iyer half-centuries propel India to 189 before rain delays England's chase in 1st T20I

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Sharma, Iyer half-centuries propel India to 189 before rain delays England's chase in 1st T20I

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Sharma, Iyer half-centuries propel India to 189 before rain delays England's chase in 1st T20I
Sharma, Iyer half-centuries propel India to 189 before rain delays England's chase in 1st T20I
Sharma, Iyer half-centuries propel India to 189 before rain delays England's chase in 1st T20I
Sharma, Iyer half-centuries propel India to 189 before rain delays England's chase in 1st T20I

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