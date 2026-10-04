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Home > Sports > Solberg leads in Sardinia, Evans still on course for WRC title

Solberg leads in Sardinia, Evans still on course for WRC title

Solberg leads in Sardinia, Evans still on course for WRC title

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Published: October 4, 2026 17:50:05 IST

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Solberg leads in Sardinia, Evans still on course for WRC title

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS OF THE FIRST THREE STAGES ON THE FINAL DAY OF THE WRC RALLY ITALY SCRIPT AND SHOTLIST TO FOLLOW

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 4, 2026 5:50 PM IST
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Solberg leads in Sardinia, Evans still on course for WRC title

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Solberg leads in Sardinia, Evans still on course for WRC title
Solberg leads in Sardinia, Evans still on course for WRC title
Solberg leads in Sardinia, Evans still on course for WRC title
Solberg leads in Sardinia, Evans still on course for WRC title

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