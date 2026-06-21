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Home > Sports > Sophie Ecclestone becomes first England bowler to reach 150 T20I wickets

Sophie Ecclestone becomes first England bowler to reach 150 T20I wickets

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/football/fifa-world-cup-2026-norways-erling-haaland-shares-training-snippets-ahead-of-senegal-clash20260621045247"> <p class="title">FIFA World Cup 2026: Norway's Erling Haaland shares training snippets ahead of Senegal clash</p> <a>

FIFA World Cup 2026: Norway's Erling Haaland shares training snippets ahead of Senegal clash

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 21, 2026 06:42:13 IST

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Sophie Ecclestone becomes first England bowler to reach 150 T20I wickets

Leeds [UK], June 21 (ANI): England left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone has joined an elite group of bowlers, becoming the first England player and only the fifth overall to complete 150 wickets in Women’s T20Is.

Ecclestone reached the milestone during England’s 38-run win over Scotland in their Women’s T20 World Cup Group B clash, a result that helped the hosts maintain their unbeaten run in the tournament.

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The achievement places her among the leading wicket-takers in Women’s T20I history, alongside India’s Deepti Sharma (167), Thailand’s Nattaya Boochatham (165), Rwanda’s Henriette Ishimwe (164), and Australia’s Megan Schutt (154), underlining Ecclestone’s consistency and impact in the shortest format.

Coming to the match, England extended their dominant run in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 with a commanding 38-run victory over Scotland in a Group B clash, registering their third consecutive win and maintaining their position at the top of the table.

The hosts posted a formidable total of 200/5 after batting first and then delivered a disciplined bowling performance to restrict Scotland to 162/7.

The match began with early drama as Scotland captain Kathryn Bryce opted to field after winning the toss, and her decision paid immediate dividends when Kirstie Gordon dismissed Amy Jones on the very first ball of the innings. However, England quickly recovered from the setback as their strong and deep batting lineup took control of the proceedings.

With regular captain Nat Sciver-Brunt unavailable due to injury, Sophia Dunkley was entrusted with leadership duties and made a significant impact. She anchored England’s innings with a composed and aggressive 57 off 37 balls, striking seven boundaries and a six to register her maiden half-century in the Women’s T20 World Cup. Her knock ensured England rebuilt momentum after the early wicket and stabilised the innings during crucial phases.

Although Scotland managed to pick up wickets at regular intervals, they were unable to contain England’s scoring rate. The middle-order once again played a crucial role, with Freya Kemp (39 not out) and Danielle Gibson (30 not out) producing a powerful finish. The duo added 59 runs in the final three overs, striking boundaries at will and propelling England to a commanding 200/5–one of the highest totals of the tournament.

Chasing a daunting target, Scotland showed intent right from the outset. Openers Darcey Carter (29) and Katherine Fraser (23) attacked the English bowlers, scoring 26 runs in the first two overs and briefly putting pressure on the hosts. However, England responded swiftly, using their bowling resources effectively to regain control of the contest.

Stand-in captain Charlie Dean made the first breakthrough by dismissing Fraser after she had already struck two sixes. From there, England tightened their grip on the game through disciplined bowling and regular wickets. Left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone played a decisive role in the middle overs, removing both Kathryn Bryce and Darcey Carter in quick succession, effectively breaking Scotland’s momentum.

Despite losing key wickets, Scotland continued to fight through the middle order. Sarah Bryce played a brisk innings of 34 from 24 balls, while Pippa Sproul (27) and Kirstie Gordon (23 not out) showed resilience to keep their side in the contest deep into the chase. However, the mounting required rate and England’s disciplined attack proved too much to overcome.

Ecclestone once again stood out with figures of 2/23, while Linsey Smith, Charlie Dean, Danielle Gibson, and Freya Kemp each contributed with a wicket to ensure a well-rounded bowling performance. England’s combination of strong batting depth and varied bowling attack ultimately proved decisive as they secured another comprehensive win to strengthen their position at the top of Group B, while Scotland remained in fourth place with two points from three matches. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 21, 2026 6:42 AM IST
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Tags: 150-wicketsengland cricketsophie-ecclestonewomen's t20 world cup 2026Womens T20I

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Sophie Ecclestone becomes first England bowler to reach 150 T20I wickets

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Sophie Ecclestone becomes first England bowler to reach 150 T20I wickets
Sophie Ecclestone becomes first England bowler to reach 150 T20I wickets
Sophie Ecclestone becomes first England bowler to reach 150 T20I wickets
Sophie Ecclestone becomes first England bowler to reach 150 T20I wickets

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