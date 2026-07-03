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Home > Sports > South Africa's Shabnim Ismail becomes 1st woman to claim 50 T20 WC wickets

South Africa's Shabnim Ismail becomes 1st woman to claim 50 T20 WC wickets

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/football/nagelsmann-says-team-deserves-a-new-start-after-germanys-disappointing-performance-in-fifa-world-cup-dfb-eye-jurgen-klopp-as-successor20260703183627"> <p class="title">Nagelsmann says "team deserves a new start" after Germany's "disappointing performance" in FIFA World Cup; DFB eye Jurgen Klopp as successor</p> <a>

Nagelsmann says "team deserves a new start" after Germany's "disappointing performance" in FIFA World Cup; DFB eye Jurgen Klopp as successor

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Last updated: July 3, 2026 19:13:11 IST

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South Africa's Shabnim Ismail becomes 1st woman to claim 50 T20 WC wickets

London [UK], July 3 (ANI): South Africa speedster Shabnim Ismail etched her name into the record books by becoming the first bowler to claim 50 wickets in Women’s T20 World Cup history during the semifinal against England at The Oval on Thursday.

The milestone came in Ismail’s 38th Women’s T20 World Cup appearance when she struck with the very first delivery of her opening spell, dismissing England opener Amy Jones, handing the veteran fast bowler her landmark 50th wicket in the tournament.

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The 37-year-old from Cape Town entered the semifinal needing just one wicket to reach the historic milestone and wasted no time in achieving the feat.

Ismail further strengthened her position at the top of the all-time Women’s T20 World Cup wicket-takers’ list by adding another wicket later in the innings, taking her tally to 51. She now sits comfortably ahead of Australia’s Megan Schutt, who is second on the list with 48 wickets.

Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry sits third on the all-time Women’s T20 World Cup wicket-takers’ list with 44 scalps, followed by England’s Anya Shrubsole with 41 and South Africa’s Marizanne Kapp in fifth place with 39 wickets.

Coming to the match, England booked their place in the final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 with a commanding 40-run victory over South Africa in the second semi-final at The Oval here on Thursday.

Led by an inspired all-round performance from captain Nat Sciver-Brunt, the hosts overcame an early batting collapse before producing another clinical display with the ball to set up a blockbuster title clash against Australia at Lord’s on Sunday.

England remain unbeaten in the tournament and are now just one victory away from extending their remarkable record of never losing a Women’s World Cup, T20 or ODI, when hosting the competition. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 3, 2026 7:13 PM IST
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Tags: amy-jonesEngland vs South Africaicc-womens-t20Nat Sciver-Bruntshabnim ismailt20 world cup

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South Africa's Shabnim Ismail becomes 1st woman to claim 50 T20 WC wickets

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South Africa's Shabnim Ismail becomes 1st woman to claim 50 T20 WC wickets
South Africa's Shabnim Ismail becomes 1st woman to claim 50 T20 WC wickets
South Africa's Shabnim Ismail becomes 1st woman to claim 50 T20 WC wickets
South Africa's Shabnim Ismail becomes 1st woman to claim 50 T20 WC wickets

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