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Home > Sports > Spanish players celebrate World Cup triumph with huge Madrid crowds

Spanish players celebrate World Cup triumph with huge Madrid crowds

Spanish players celebrate World Cup triumph with huge Madrid crowds

Written By:
Published: July 21, 2026 02:26:06 IST

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Spanish players celebrate World Cup triumph with huge Madrid crowds

VIDEO SHOWS: SPAIN NATIONAL TEAM CELEBRATING WITH FANS THE WORLD CUP COMPLETE SCRIPT TO FOLLOW

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 21, 2026 2:26 AM IST
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Spanish players celebrate World Cup triumph with huge Madrid crowds

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Spanish players celebrate World Cup triumph with huge Madrid crowds

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Spanish players celebrate World Cup triumph with huge Madrid crowds
Spanish players celebrate World Cup triumph with huge Madrid crowds
Spanish players celebrate World Cup triumph with huge Madrid crowds
Spanish players celebrate World Cup triumph with huge Madrid crowds

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