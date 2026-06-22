Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to attend Asian Games 2026 Fun Run event on International Olympic Day

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya will visit Keralam on Tuesday, where he will participate in a series of events promoting fitness, sports excellence and mass participation in sports.

The Union Minister will begin his engagements by participating in ‘Cycling by the Sea’, a cycling event from Chackai ITI to Shankumugham Beach in Thiruvananthapuram, according to a press release from the Sports Ministry.

Organised to promote Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of the Fit India Movement, the initiative seeks to encourage people to adopt active and healthy lifestyles through cycling and other fitness activities.

During the visit, Mandaviya will also visit G.V. Raja Sports School, Mylom, one of the country’s renowned sports institutions that has contributed numerous athletes to Indian sports.

The visit reflects the Government’s continued emphasis on strengthening grassroots sports development and nurturing young sporting talent.

Later, the Union Minister will attend the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games Fun Run Event at the Kerala University Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.

The event forms part of the outreach activities leading up to the 2026 Asian Games and coincides with International Olympic Day celebrations.

The Fun Run is expected to bring together over 40,000 participants, including students, athletes, youth volunteers and members of the public.

The large-scale event is set to showcase the spirit of sportsmanship and collective participation while highlighting Keralam’s vibrant sporting culture and strengthening public engagement with the Asian Games movement.

Earlier on Sunday, he participated in a mass yoga session during the 12th International Yoga Day at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. During the session, he urged citizens to make yoga a part of their daily lives, describing it as India’s gift to the world.

More than 3,000 participants joined the mass yoga session organised under the theme “Yoga for Healthy Ageing”, with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar performing yoga alongside Mandaviya and other attendees. Addressing the gathering, Mandaviya highlighted yoga’s cultural and global significance and called upon people to embrace it as a daily practice. (ANI)

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