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Home > Sports > Sreenidhi University TG20 kicks off in Hyderabad as Thaman, Vijay Deverakonda set stage on fire in opening ceremony

Sreenidhi University TG20 kicks off in Hyderabad as Thaman, Vijay Deverakonda set stage on fire in opening ceremony

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/cricket/im-done-with-it-thank-you-virat-kohli-rules-out-any-possibility-of-return-to-test-cricket20260621222149"> <p class="title">"I'm done with it, thank you...": Virat Kohli rules out any possibility of return to Test cricket</p> <a>

"I'm done with it, thank you...": Virat Kohli rules out any possibility of return to Test cricket

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 21, 2026 23:45:14 IST

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Sreenidhi University TG20 kicks off in Hyderabad as Thaman, Vijay Deverakonda set stage on fire in opening ceremony

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 21 (ANI): Hyderabad Cricket Association’s Sreenidhi University TG20 got off to a spectacular start on Sunday evening as a packed Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium came alive for a glittering opening ceremony that celebrated the arrival of Telangana’s premier T20 competition.

The vibrant event brought together some of the biggest names in Indian cricket and entertainment, setting the perfect stage for the inaugural season of the tournament, according to a press release.

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The glittering opening ceremony marked the formal commencement of Telangana’s premier T20 competition. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, which was also was attended by Telangana Director General of Police C V Anand Garu, BCCI Apex Council Member V Chamundeswaranath, HCA Secretary M Jeevan Reddy, HCA Treasurer Anil Kumar, HCA Joint Secretary Basava Raju, Governing Council Chairman V Agam Rao, Governing Council Member C Sanjeev Reddy, and Sreenidhi University TG20 Brand Ambassador Vijay Deverakonda.

The evening also featured the presence of former India cricketer and Sreenidhi University TG20 Head of Cricket Operations Ambati Rayudu, and India International Mohammed Siraj.

The evening combined cricket, entertainment and celebration in equal measure, with Thaman S adding to the festive atmosphere and fans responding enthusiastically throughout the programme.

With fans filling the stands and an atmosphere of excitement sweeping through the stadium, the opening ceremony showcased the growing stature of the competition and its ambition to become a key platform for emerging cricket talent across Telangana.

Addressing the young cricketers and fans in attendance, Vijay Deverakonda spoke passionately about the opportunities the tournament can create for aspiring players from the state. “With this league, I’m hoping we get more superstars from Telangana. I’ll be so happy to see players playing for the Indian team,” said Vijay, highlighting the role the league can play in shaping the next generation of cricketers.

Rayudu, who has been closely involved with the development of the competition, urged participants to make the most of the opportunity and dream bigger for Telangana cricket. “The talent that we have here is immense. Over the years, the number of players from Hyderabad and Telangana should double,” he said while encouraging youngsters to leave their mark on the game.

Siraj, one of Hyderabad’s most successful cricketing exports and a role model for aspiring fast bowlers, echoed those sentiments and called upon players to enjoy the experience. “It’s a very big platform for everyone. Express yourself and enjoy this tournament,” Siraj said. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 21, 2026 11:45 PM IST
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Sreenidhi University TG20 kicks off in Hyderabad as Thaman, Vijay Deverakonda set stage on fire in opening ceremony

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Sreenidhi University TG20 kicks off in Hyderabad as Thaman, Vijay Deverakonda set stage on fire in opening ceremony

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Sreenidhi University TG20 kicks off in Hyderabad as Thaman, Vijay Deverakonda set stage on fire in opening ceremony
Sreenidhi University TG20 kicks off in Hyderabad as Thaman, Vijay Deverakonda set stage on fire in opening ceremony
Sreenidhi University TG20 kicks off in Hyderabad as Thaman, Vijay Deverakonda set stage on fire in opening ceremony
Sreenidhi University TG20 kicks off in Hyderabad as Thaman, Vijay Deverakonda set stage on fire in opening ceremony

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