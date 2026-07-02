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Home > Sports > Switzerland sharpen preparations for familiar foe Algeria

Switzerland sharpen preparations for familiar foe Algeria

Switzerland sharpen preparations for familiar foe Algeria

Written By:
Published: July 2, 2026 07:39:07 IST

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Switzerland sharpen preparations for familiar foe Algeria

VIDEO SHOWS: SWITZERLAND NATIONAL SOCCER TEAM TRAINING AHEAD OF THEIR WORLD CUP ROUND OF 32 MATCH AGAINST ALGERIA TEMPLATE ONLY; COMPLETE SCRIPT TO FOLLOW

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 2, 2026 7:39 AM IST
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Switzerland sharpen preparations for familiar foe Algeria

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Switzerland sharpen preparations for familiar foe Algeria

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Switzerland sharpen preparations for familiar foe Algeria
Switzerland sharpen preparations for familiar foe Algeria
Switzerland sharpen preparations for familiar foe Algeria
Switzerland sharpen preparations for familiar foe Algeria

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