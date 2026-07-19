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Home > Sports > ‘The best day of my life’: Thrilled Spain, Argentina fans sing and cheer en route to World Cup final

‘The best day of my life’: Thrilled Spain, Argentina fans sing and cheer en route to World Cup final

‘The best day of my life’: Thrilled Spain, Argentina fans sing and cheer en route to World Cup final

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Published: July 19, 2026 22:27:06 IST

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‘The best day of my life’: Thrilled Spain, Argentina fans sing and cheer en route to World Cup final

VIDEO SHOWS: FANS OF SPAIN AND ARGENTINA DISCUSS THEIR HOPES FOR THE FINAL OUTSIDE OF PENN STATION IN NEW YORK CITY AS THEY MAKE THEIR WAY TO THE GAME SHOWS:

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 19, 2026 10:27 PM IST
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‘The best day of my life’: Thrilled Spain, Argentina fans sing and cheer en route to World Cup final

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‘The best day of my life’: Thrilled Spain, Argentina fans sing and cheer en route to World Cup final

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‘The best day of my life’: Thrilled Spain, Argentina fans sing and cheer en route to World Cup final
‘The best day of my life’: Thrilled Spain, Argentina fans sing and cheer en route to World Cup final
‘The best day of my life’: Thrilled Spain, Argentina fans sing and cheer en route to World Cup final
‘The best day of my life’: Thrilled Spain, Argentina fans sing and cheer en route to World Cup final

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