'This place is home': Virat Kohli reflects on RCB's back-to-back IPL triumphs in emotional post

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > 'This place is home': Virat Kohli reflects on RCB's back-to-back IPL triumphs in emotional post

'This place is home': Virat Kohli reflects on RCB's back-to-back IPL triumphs in emotional post

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/football/fifa-world-cup-somali-referee-denied-entry-into-us-over-vetting-concerns20260609093239"> <p class="title">FIFA World Cup: Somali referee denied entry into US over 'vetting concerns'</p> <a>

FIFA World Cup: Somali referee denied entry into US over 'vetting concerns'

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 9, 2026 10:58:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

'This place is home': Virat Kohli reflects on RCB's back-to-back IPL triumphs in emotional post

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli reflected on the franchise’s successful IPL 2026 campaign with an emotional post on X, days after the team defended its IPL title with a commanding victory over Gujarat Titans in the final.

RCB clinched their second consecutive IPL crown after defeating Gujarat Titans by five wickets in the summit clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 31, becoming only the third team in tournament history after Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians to successfully defend the title.

You Might Be Interested In

Sharing a video on X, Kohli looked back on the team’s journey through the season and highlighted the bond within the squad.

“Started the season with belief. Ended with back to back titles. This team lived every emotion together. The highs, the pressure, the hurdles, and the unwavering support. It feels extra special because… this place is HOME!” Kohli wrote.

The Rajat Patidar-led side produced a clinical all-round performance in the final. After restricting the Gujarat Titans to 155/8 in 20 overs, RCB chased down the target with five wickets in hand and two overs to spare.

Kohli once again played a decisive role in the title-winning campaign, anchoring the chase with an unbeaten 75 off 42 deliveries, studded with nine fours and three sixes. His knock ensured RCB crossed the finish line comfortably despite a late fightback from Gujarat.

Earlier, Gujarat struggled for momentum after being put into bat. Washington Sundar top-scored with an unbeaten 50 off 37 balls, while Nishant Sindhu contributed 20. RCB’s bowling attack was led by Rasikh Dar Salam (3/27), with Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/29) and Josh Hazlewood (2/37) providing crucial breakthroughs.

In reply, RCB got off to a brisk start through a 62-run opening partnership between Venkatesh Iyer and Kohli. While Gujarat clawed their way back into the contest by reducing RCB to 132/5, Kohli remained unbeaten to guide his side to another historic title.

The veteran batter enjoyed another prolific season, finishing as the fourth-highest run-scorer in IPL 2026. Kohli amassed 675 runs in 16 innings at an average of 56.25 and a strike rate of 165.84, registering one century and five half-centuries, with a highest score of 105 not out. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 9, 2026 10:58 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: gujarat-titansIPL 2026Rajat Patidarrasikh-dar-salamVenkatesh Iyervirat kohli’

RELATED News

'It's a big distraction': Knicks fans lament road closures, Trump's attendance at MSG

Jharkhand T20 League set to kick off its inaugural season with Chota Nagpur Royals taking on Ranchi Titans

Messi will play against Iceland in World Cup friendly, says Scaloni

Indian Pickleball Association announces senior selection process for India's squad at Pickleball World Cup 2026

Messi will play against Iceland in World Cup friendly, says Scaloni

LATEST NEWS

PM Modi, Kuwait's Amir hold talks on West Asia situation

Centre extended support of Rs 1.23 lakh crore to OMCs to offset under-recoveries due to West Asia crisis: Sources

Global Brand and Leadership Conclave 2026 by The Brand Story Celebrates Excellence at the Iconic House of Lords, British Parliament, London

EU targeting Russia's energy, banks and fisheries in new sanctions, von der Leyen says

IT platform NinjaOne valued at over $12 billion in latest funding round

Britain begins formal review of Paramount's $110 billion Warner Bros deal

India slams Pakistan's "desperate" fake news campaign to mask human rights abuses in PoJK

Cranberries and Digestive Health: Supporting the Stomach and Gut from Within

Steelcase India launches ‘Made in India Fabric’ collection to strengthen local sourcing and workplace design innovation

BRIEF-Beijing-Shanghai High Speed Railway's Board Elects Chairman

'This place is home': Virat Kohli reflects on RCB's back-to-back IPL triumphs in emotional post

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

'This place is home': Virat Kohli reflects on RCB's back-to-back IPL triumphs in emotional post

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

'This place is home': Virat Kohli reflects on RCB's back-to-back IPL triumphs in emotional post
'This place is home': Virat Kohli reflects on RCB's back-to-back IPL triumphs in emotional post
'This place is home': Virat Kohli reflects on RCB's back-to-back IPL triumphs in emotional post
'This place is home': Virat Kohli reflects on RCB's back-to-back IPL triumphs in emotional post

QUICK LINKS