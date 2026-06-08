Thousands turn out as Telangana celebrates World Bicycle Day with Fit India Sundays on Cycle

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 7 (ANI): Thousands of citizens, athletes, students, and fitness enthusiasts turned out in force across Telangana on Sunday as the state joined the rest of the nation in marking World Bicycle Day through a special edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle (SoC) at the Gachibowli Practice Stadium.

Organised by the Sports Authority of Telangana (SATG) under the Department of Sports, the event drew participation from hundreds of locations across the state, creating a vibrant atmosphere of unity while promoting health, fitness, and environmental consciousness.

The flagship cycle rally was flagged off at Gachibowli Stadium, Hyderabad, by the Governor of Telangana, Shiv Pratap Shukla, who served as Chief Guest.

The event, which forms part of the broader Fit India Movement–a Government of India initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi–saw an enthusiastic turnout that highlighted Telangana’s growing commitment to promoting active lifestyles and sustainable mobility.

With Telangana rapidly transforming into a state with a strong sporting DNA under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, initiatives such as Fit India Sundays on Cycle are further strengthening the culture of fitness and sports participation across the state.

The occasion was graced by several distinguished dignitaries, including Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Minister for ITE&C, Industries & Commerce and Legislative Affairs; Vakiti Srihari, Minister for Youth Services, Sports, Animal Husbandry & Fisheries Department; A. P. Jithender Reddy, Sports Advisor and Special Representative to the Government at New Delhi; Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Special Chief Secretary to Government for Municipal Administration, Urban Development and Sports Department; and Shivasena Reddy, Chairman, Sports Authority of Telangana, along with Dr. A. Sonibala Devi, IFS, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, SATG.

Concerning the event, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla emphasised the dual power of cycling as both an environmental and public health imperative, calling upon citizens to embrace cycling as a daily habit–all values aligned with the Fit India initiative.

Participants began arriving at the venue as early as 5:30 AM, greeted with event t-shirts before being energised by a spirited Zumba warm-up session that set the tone for the morning.

Following the cycle rally, participants were felicitated with medals in recognition of their enthusiasm and commitment to fitness. The celebrations concluded with a communal breakfast, rounding off what was, by every measure, a holistic and invigorating start to the day.

The Fit India Movement was launched on August 29, 2019, with the vision of making fitness an integral part of everyday Indian life. Since then, the Sundays on Cycle programme has grown into a nationwide movement, engaging over 30 lakh cycling enthusiasts and reaching more than 7 crore citizens through on-ground activities, social media outreach, and public engagement initiatives.

Sunday’s celebrations saw participation from a wide cross-section of society, including CRPF units, Indian Air Force establishments, CISF, ITBP, CGDA, ESIC, police departments, sports academies, Khelo India Centres, educational institutions, cycling clubs, and software companies.

True to its inclusive spirit, the campaign has expanded beyond cycling to incorporate yoga, Zumba, rope skipping, and other wellness activities–making fitness accessible to people of all ages. The event was a strong expression of Jan Bhagidari, reflecting the collective resolve of citizens toward a cleaner, greener, and healthier India. (ANI)

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