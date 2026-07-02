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Home > Sports > Wimbledon: Djokovic marches to third round with win over Tsitsipas

Wimbledon: Djokovic marches to third round with win over Tsitsipas

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/football/nation-stands-by-your-side-senegal-president-faye-backs-lions-of-teranga-after-heartbreaking-world-cup-exit-to-belgium20260702062252"> <p class="title">"Nation stands by your side": Senegal President Faye backs Lions of Teranga after heartbreaking World Cup exit to Belgium</p> <a>

"Nation stands by your side": Senegal President Faye backs Lions of Teranga after heartbreaking World Cup exit to Belgium

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Last updated: July 2, 2026 08:25:13 IST

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Wimbledon: Djokovic marches to third round with win over Tsitsipas

London [UK], July 2 (ANI): Serbian tennis icon Novak Djokovic secured a straight-sets win over Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas to secure his spot in the third round of Wimbledon on Wednesday night.

Djokovic, chasing his 25th Grand Slam title and first since the US Open 2023, outclassed Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-4, 6-2, securing his third-round spot in the grass major for the 20th time with an all-round sharp outing. He also improved his head-to-head record against Tsitsipas to 13-2, as per ATP’s official website.

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Moving towards the win, Djokovic managed to produce a fantastic performance, breaking Tsitsipas’s serve and striking three winners to end the game, including a classy lob that dropped perfectly inside the baseline, concluding the game in one hour and 38 minutes.

“You feel very happy, satisfied and joyful on the court when you are playing this way,” Djokovic said in his on-court interview.

“Once you get the momentum going. That game, when I went 5-2 up, was one of the best return games I have played in a while. I just went for my shots. I was a bit more relaxed, a little less tension in my head,” he added.

Tsitsipas, battling injuries and inconsistency over the past few seasons, arrived at the tournament as the 87th-ranked player.

Djokovic’s 33 winners and just seven unforced errors gave him a massive position of dominance as he did not surrender his serve throughout the match, booking a clash with Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 2, 2026 8:25 AM IST
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Wimbledon: Djokovic marches to third round with win over Tsitsipas

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Wimbledon: Djokovic marches to third round with win over Tsitsipas

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Wimbledon: Djokovic marches to third round with win over Tsitsipas
Wimbledon: Djokovic marches to third round with win over Tsitsipas
Wimbledon: Djokovic marches to third round with win over Tsitsipas
Wimbledon: Djokovic marches to third round with win over Tsitsipas

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