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Home > Sports > "You are HIM": Lukaku hails Tielemans after historic penalty contribution in Belgium's FIFA WC R16 move

"You are HIM": Lukaku hails Tielemans after historic penalty contribution in Belgium's FIFA WC R16 move

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Published: July 2, 2026 12:12:07 IST

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"You are HIM": Lukaku hails Tielemans after historic penalty contribution in Belgium's FIFA WC R16 move

"You are HIM": Lukaku hails Tielemans after historic penalty contribution in Belgium's FIFA WC R16 move

Seattle [US], July 2 (ANI): Following his side’s win over Senegal to advance into the FIFA World Cup round of 16, Belgium star Romelu Lukaku hailed his teammate Youri Tielemans for his historic penalty conversion, which earned the side an awe-inspiring come-from-behind victory.

Tielemans was crowned ‘Player of the Match’ for scoring a goal in the regulation time and later on converting a penalty kick during his side’s 3-2 win over Senegal.

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After Habib Diarra (24th minute) and Ismaila Sarr (51st minute) scored and another giant seemed to be on its way out, Romelu Lukaku (86th minute) and Tielemans (89th minute) changed the course of the game, taking it to extra time.

Tielemans took the penalty after the VAR review awarded his team one for Lamine Camara’s foul on Tielemans, sealing one of the tournament’s most dramatic victories and rewriting the World Cup record books. His winning penalty in the 124th minute and 44th second broke the previous timeline records for late game-winners, becoming the latest goal ever scored in FIFA World Cup history.

Celebrating his captain’s incredible feat, Lukaku, the leading goal-scorer for the Red Devils, posted on Instagram a story of them celebrating together with a caption, “@youritielemans you are HIM”

"You are HIM": Lukaku hails Tielemans after historic penalty contribution in Belgium's FIFA WC R16 move

There were scenes of ecstacy and celebration in the Belgian dressing room after they registered the win.

With water bottles and soft drinks on the table along with some fruit, it was the ‘Player of the Match’, Tielemans, who was leading the celebration with some music being played in the changing room. The entire team shouted and cheered themselves up with joy.

Despite the defeat, Senegal also achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first African nation to score 10 goals in a single edition of the FIFA World Cup.

Now Belgium will face the USA, who beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0, in the round of 16 clash at Seattle on June 7. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 2, 2026 12:12 PM IST
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Tags: belgium-fifa-world-cupbelgium-r16-fifa-world-cupbelgium-senegal-fifa-world-cupromelu-lukakuyouri-tielemansyouri-tielemans-penalty

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"You are HIM": Lukaku hails Tielemans after historic penalty contribution in Belgium's FIFA WC R16 move

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"You are HIM": Lukaku hails Tielemans after historic penalty contribution in Belgium's FIFA WC R16 move

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"You are HIM": Lukaku hails Tielemans after historic penalty contribution in Belgium's FIFA WC R16 move
"You are HIM": Lukaku hails Tielemans after historic penalty contribution in Belgium's FIFA WC R16 move
"You are HIM": Lukaku hails Tielemans after historic penalty contribution in Belgium's FIFA WC R16 move
"You are HIM": Lukaku hails Tielemans after historic penalty contribution in Belgium's FIFA WC R16 move

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