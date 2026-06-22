3 killed, 7 injured in school shooting in Philippines; Two minor suspects nabbed

Manila [Philippines], June 22 (ANI): Three teenage students were killed and seven others injured after two armed minors opened fire at a high school in the central Philippines on Monday morning, state media cited authorities as saying, adding that two suspects have been apprehended.

The shooting took place at around 9 am local time at the government-run San Jose National High School in Tacloban City in Leyte province, as per the Philippine News Agency.

According to the Tacloban City Police Office, classes were underway when the suspects entered the campus and began shooting. A Grade 9 student was apprehended shortly after the incident, and a second suspect, also a Grade 9 learner, was arrested several hours later with the assistance of residents from a nearby community, according to the Tacloban City Police Office, the news outlet said.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has called for a thorough investigation, while authorities tightened security and appealed for calm as the probe continues.

The country’s Department of Education (DepEd) expressed grave concern over the shooting incident and assured the public of coordinated response efforts with authorities on the ground. “We are working hand-in-hand with relevant government agencies to deploy critical medical assistance and appropriate psychosocial interventions for the affected learners and personnel,” they said.

The Jakarta Post cited President Ferdinand Marcos’s spokeswoman as saying that he had been “saddened by what happened”.

“Anyone, especially the parents of the victims, would feel grief and fear,” Claire Castro told reporters, adding that unspecified measures were being taken to ensure safety at public spaces, including schools.

The publication reported that in 2022, three people, including a former city mayor, were killed in a shooting incident before a graduation ceremony at Ateneo de Manila University in the Philippine capital. It was later determined to have been an assassination driven by “personal motives”. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.