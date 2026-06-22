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Home > World > Bangladesh likely to buy J-10CE fighter jet from China: Report

Bangladesh likely to buy J-10CE fighter jet from China: Report

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/ajit-doval-and-wang-yi-hold-constructive-talks-on-normalising-india-china-ties20260622205703"> <p class="title">Ajit Doval and Wang Yi hold 'constructive" talks on normalising India-China ties</p> <a>

Ajit Doval and Wang Yi hold 'constructive" talks on normalising India-China ties

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 22, 2026 22:18:13 IST

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Bangladesh likely to buy J-10CE fighter jet from China: Report

Dhaka [Bangladesh], June 22 (ANI): Bangladesh is likely to purchase J-10CE fighter jets from China, according to a media report on Monday.

“Bangladesh is expected to advance plans to acquire 24 Chinese J-10CE multi-role fighter jets during Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s visit to China beginning Monday, as Dhaka and Beijing prepare to deepen cooperation across defence, infrastructure, trade and investment,” the Daily Waadaa reported.

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“We hope to sign the fighter jet purchase agreement by August this year,” a senior government official told Daily Waadaa on condition of anonymity.

The official said each aircraft is valued at approximately USD 40 million.

A Chinese delegation visited Dhaka last week to accelerate negotiations, while Bangladeshi officials are expected to hold separate meetings with China’s foreign and defence ministers during the visit to finalise key details of the proposed acquisition, the report said.

The defence discussions form part of a broader agenda that officials say could significantly elevate Bangladesh-China relations.

Bangladesh and China will sign 17 deals, including 15 MoUs, two agreements, one protocol and one action plan, during the Prime Minister’s visit, the Bangladesh Foreign Secretary told reporters on Sunday.

Regarding the China visit, the Bangladesh Foreign Secretary said, “China is a very close friend, strategic partner, and a crucial commercial and development ally for Bangladesh. Currently, the relationship between our two countries has elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership, which continues to expand and strengthen on the foundations of mutual trust, respect, and cooperation.”

The Bangladesh Foreign Secretary mentioned that, during the Prime Minister’s visit to China, there will be discussions about the Teesta project. However, he did not elaborate further.

He did say that, during this visit, the four major initiatives of Chinese President Xi Jinping will also be discussed, and these initiatives will be warmly welcomed by Bangladesh.

Besides this, cooperation on traditional bilateral relations, including military cooperation between Bangladesh and China, will also be discussed.

The Prime Minister has been invited by the President and CEO of the World Economic Forum (WEF) to participate in the 17th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, widely known as “Summer Davos”, held in Dalian, China.

This prestigious global summit brings together heads of government, policymakers, business leaders, innovators, and technology experts to deliberate on the future of the global economy, emerging innovations, and sustainable development.

The Prime Minister will depart for Dalian on a special flight, arriving later in the evening.

High-level bilateral meetings are scheduled with the President and CEO of the WEF.

Additionally, bilateral talks are being arranged with the heads of state and government of other participating nations, including Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Vietnam, and South Korea.

Discussions regarding bilateral engagements with the host nation, China, are also underway, he said.

The Prime Minister will deliver a speech as a keynote speaker at a major plenary session titled “Climate Leadership in a Changing Global Landscape”. (ANI)

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The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jun 22, 2026 10:18 PM IST
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Bangladesh likely to buy J-10CE fighter jet from China: Report

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Bangladesh likely to buy J-10CE fighter jet from China: Report
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Bangladesh likely to buy J-10CE fighter jet from China: Report
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