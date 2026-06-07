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Home > World > Boosting bilateral ties: Ariana Afghan Airlines launches daily flights between Kabul and Delhi

Boosting bilateral ties: Ariana Afghan Airlines launches daily flights between Kabul and Delhi

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/india-indonesia-deepen-comprehensive-strategic-partnership-at-8th-joint-commission-meeting20260607162404"> <p class="title">India, Indonesia deepen Comprehensive Strategic Partnership at 8th Joint Commission Meeting</p> <a>

India, Indonesia deepen Comprehensive Strategic Partnership at 8th Joint Commission Meeting

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 7, 2026 17:56:11 IST

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Boosting bilateral ties: Ariana Afghan Airlines launches daily flights between Kabul and Delhi

Kabul [Afghanistan], June 7 (ANI): In a significant move to bolster economic ties and enhance connectivity, Ariana Afghan Airlines has officially commenced daily passenger and cargo flights between Kabul and New Delhi.

This transition from a limited weekly schedule to a robust daily service marks a major milestone in facilitating trade, investment, and people-to-people engagement between the two nations.

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According to a statement released by the airline, the expansion of the flight network is designed to provide traders and passengers with safe, swift, and reliable transit. By ensuring daily connectivity, the airline aims to help Afghan and Indian traders better access international markets and seize emerging economic opportunities.

The scaling up of operations has been rapid; while the route saw only one flight per week last year, the frequency has been ramped up to seven flights per week to meet growing demand. This strategic expansion is part of the airline’s broader commitment to supporting Afghanistan’s economic recovery through improved infrastructure.

The launch of these daily flights is a direct outcome of high-level diplomatic and commercial engagement between New Delhi and Kabul. The initiative follows the successful visit of a high-level trade delegation led by Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi, the Afghan Minister of Industry and Commerce, to India in November 2025.

During his visit, Minister Azizi held substantive delegation-level talks with India’s Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal. Key developments from that engagement include: Air Freight Corridors. Both nations announced the initiation of dedicated Air Freight Corridors connecting Kabul to both Delhi and Amritsar to expedite trade.

Institutional Frameworks: The two sides officially reactivated the Joint Working Group on Trade, Commerce, and Investment and agreed to move toward the institutionalisation of a Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Recognising the potential for long-term growth, the ministers agreed to explore cooperation in high-value sectors, specifically mining.

To sustain this momentum, India and Afghanistan have committed to appointing Commercial Representatives at their respective embassies to streamline ongoing and future business interactions.

This restoration of daily air links serves as a practical bridge for the business communities of both countries, reinforcing the ongoing diplomatic efforts to create a stable, trade-oriented partnership. By fostering easier movement of goods and people, both nations are laying the groundwork for a more integrated and mutually beneficial economic future. (ANI)

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The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jun 7, 2026 5:56 PM IST
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Boosting bilateral ties: Ariana Afghan Airlines launches daily flights between Kabul and Delhi

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Boosting bilateral ties: Ariana Afghan Airlines launches daily flights between Kabul and Delhi
Boosting bilateral ties: Ariana Afghan Airlines launches daily flights between Kabul and Delhi
Boosting bilateral ties: Ariana Afghan Airlines launches daily flights between Kabul and Delhi
Boosting bilateral ties: Ariana Afghan Airlines launches daily flights between Kabul and Delhi

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