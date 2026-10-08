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Home > World > BRAZIL AUTO ASSOCIATION ANFAVEA SEES 2026 AUTO PRODUCTION GROWING BY 6.7% IN BRAZIL FROM 5.8% IN PREVIOUS PROJECTION

BRAZIL AUTO ASSOCIATION ANFAVEA SEES 2026 AUTO PRODUCTION GROWING BY 6.7% IN BRAZIL FROM 5.8% IN PREVIOUS PROJECTION

BRAZIL AUTO ASSOCIATION ANFAVEA SEES 2026 AUTO PRODUCTION GROWING BY 6.7% IN BRAZIL FROM 5.8% IN PREVIOUS PROJECTION

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Published: October 8, 2026 00:12:11 IST

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BRAZIL AUTO ASSOCIATION ANFAVEA SEES 2026 AUTO PRODUCTION GROWING BY 6.7% IN BRAZIL FROM 5.8% IN PREVIOUS PROJECTION

BRAZIL AUTO ASSOCIATION ANFAVEA SEES 2026 AUTO PRODUCTION GROWING BY 6.7% IN BRAZIL FROM 5.8% IN PREVIOUS PROJECTION

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 8, 2026 12:12 AM IST
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BRAZIL AUTO ASSOCIATION ANFAVEA SEES 2026 AUTO PRODUCTION GROWING BY 6.7% IN BRAZIL FROM 5.8% IN PREVIOUS PROJECTION

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BRAZIL AUTO ASSOCIATION ANFAVEA SEES 2026 AUTO PRODUCTION GROWING BY 6.7% IN BRAZIL FROM 5.8% IN PREVIOUS PROJECTION

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BRAZIL AUTO ASSOCIATION ANFAVEA SEES 2026 AUTO PRODUCTION GROWING BY 6.7% IN BRAZIL FROM 5.8% IN PREVIOUS PROJECTION
BRAZIL AUTO ASSOCIATION ANFAVEA SEES 2026 AUTO PRODUCTION GROWING BY 6.7% IN BRAZIL FROM 5.8% IN PREVIOUS PROJECTION
BRAZIL AUTO ASSOCIATION ANFAVEA SEES 2026 AUTO PRODUCTION GROWING BY 6.7% IN BRAZIL FROM 5.8% IN PREVIOUS PROJECTION
BRAZIL AUTO ASSOCIATION ANFAVEA SEES 2026 AUTO PRODUCTION GROWING BY 6.7% IN BRAZIL FROM 5.8% IN PREVIOUS PROJECTION

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