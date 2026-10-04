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Home > World > BRIEF-Alexandria Flour Mills And Bakeries FY Dividend 60 Qirsh Per Share

BRIEF-Alexandria Flour Mills And Bakeries FY Dividend 60 Qirsh Per Share

BRIEF-Alexandria Flour Mills And Bakeries FY Dividend 60 Qirsh Per Share

Written By:
Published: October 4, 2026 12:59:22 IST

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BRIEF-Alexandria Flour Mills And Bakeries FY Dividend 60 Qirsh Per Share

Oct 4 (Reuters) – ALEXANDRIA FLOUR MILLS AND BAKERIES CO SAE: * ALEXANDRIA FLOUR MILLS AND BAKERIES FY DIVIDEND 60 QIRSH PER SHARE Further company coverage:

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 4, 2026 12:59 PM IST
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BRIEF-Alexandria Flour Mills And Bakeries FY Dividend 60 Qirsh Per Share

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BRIEF-Alexandria Flour Mills And Bakeries FY Dividend 60 Qirsh Per Share

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BRIEF-Alexandria Flour Mills And Bakeries FY Dividend 60 Qirsh Per Share
BRIEF-Alexandria Flour Mills And Bakeries FY Dividend 60 Qirsh Per Share
BRIEF-Alexandria Flour Mills And Bakeries FY Dividend 60 Qirsh Per Share
BRIEF-Alexandria Flour Mills And Bakeries FY Dividend 60 Qirsh Per Share

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