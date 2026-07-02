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Home > World > BRIEF-FriendTimes Says Warm Sunshine Purchased 1.23 MLN Co Shares On June 30

BRIEF-FriendTimes Says Warm Sunshine Purchased 1.23 MLN Co Shares On June 30

BRIEF-FriendTimes Says Warm Sunshine Purchased 1.23 MLN Co Shares On June 30

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Published: July 2, 2026 15:59:04 IST

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BRIEF-FriendTimes Says Warm Sunshine Purchased 1.23 MLN Co Shares On June 30

July 2 (Reuters) – FriendTimes Inc: * WARM SUNSHINE PURCHASES 1.23 MILLION FRIENDTIMES SHARES ON JUNE 30, 2026 Further company coverage:

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 2, 2026 3:59 PM IST
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BRIEF-FriendTimes Says Warm Sunshine Purchased 1.23 MLN Co Shares On June 30

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BRIEF-FriendTimes Says Warm Sunshine Purchased 1.23 MLN Co Shares On June 30

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BRIEF-FriendTimes Says Warm Sunshine Purchased 1.23 MLN Co Shares On June 30
BRIEF-FriendTimes Says Warm Sunshine Purchased 1.23 MLN Co Shares On June 30
BRIEF-FriendTimes Says Warm Sunshine Purchased 1.23 MLN Co Shares On June 30
BRIEF-FriendTimes Says Warm Sunshine Purchased 1.23 MLN Co Shares On June 30

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