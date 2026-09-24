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Home > World > BRIEF-HKEX Says Trading In Hang Yick Holdings Shares Halted On Sept 24

BRIEF-HKEX Says Trading In Hang Yick Holdings Shares Halted On Sept 24

BRIEF-HKEX Says Trading In Hang Yick Holdings Shares Halted On Sept 24

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Published: September 24, 2026 06:48:11 IST

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BRIEF-HKEX Says Trading In Hang Yick Holdings Shares Halted On Sept 24

Sept 24 (Reuters) – * HKEX – TRADING IN HANG YICK HOLDINGS SHARES HALTED ON SEPT 24, 2026 Further company coverage:

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 24, 2026 6:48 AM IST
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BRIEF-HKEX Says Trading In Hang Yick Holdings Shares Halted On Sept 24

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BRIEF-HKEX Says Trading In Hang Yick Holdings Shares Halted On Sept 24
BRIEF-HKEX Says Trading In Hang Yick Holdings Shares Halted On Sept 24
BRIEF-HKEX Says Trading In Hang Yick Holdings Shares Halted On Sept 24
BRIEF-HKEX Says Trading In Hang Yick Holdings Shares Halted On Sept 24

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