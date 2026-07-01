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Home > World > BRIEF-Maxland Aborts Rights Issue Approved On 25 May 2026

BRIEF-Maxland Aborts Rights Issue Approved On 25 May 2026

BRIEF-Maxland Aborts Rights Issue Approved On 25 May 2026

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Published: July 1, 2026 15:52:12 IST

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BRIEF-Maxland Aborts Rights Issue Approved On 25 May 2026

July 1 (Reuters) – Maxland Berhad: * ABORTS RIGHTS ISSUE APPROVED ON 25 MAY 2026 Further company coverage:

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 1, 2026 3:52 PM IST
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BRIEF-Maxland Aborts Rights Issue Approved On 25 May 2026

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BRIEF-Maxland Aborts Rights Issue Approved On 25 May 2026

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BRIEF-Maxland Aborts Rights Issue Approved On 25 May 2026
BRIEF-Maxland Aborts Rights Issue Approved On 25 May 2026
BRIEF-Maxland Aborts Rights Issue Approved On 25 May 2026
BRIEF-Maxland Aborts Rights Issue Approved On 25 May 2026

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