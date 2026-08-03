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Home > World > BRIEF-mPay Reports 1.96 Million User Accounts As Of July 31

BRIEF-mPay Reports 1.96 Million User Accounts As Of July 31

BRIEF-mPay Reports 1.96 Million User Accounts As Of July 31

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Published: August 3, 2026 19:36:09 IST

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BRIEF-mPay Reports 1.96 Million User Accounts As Of July 31

Aug 3 (Reuters) – mPay SA: * REPORTS 1.961 MILLION USER ACCOUNTS AS OF JULY 31, 2026 Source text: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gdansk Newsroom)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 3, 2026 7:36 PM IST
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BRIEF-mPay Reports 1.96 Million User Accounts As Of July 31

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BRIEF-mPay Reports 1.96 Million User Accounts As Of July 31

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BRIEF-mPay Reports 1.96 Million User Accounts As Of July 31
BRIEF-mPay Reports 1.96 Million User Accounts As Of July 31
BRIEF-mPay Reports 1.96 Million User Accounts As Of July 31
BRIEF-mPay Reports 1.96 Million User Accounts As Of July 31

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