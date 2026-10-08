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Home > World > BRIEF-P N Gadgil Jewellers Says Q2 Revenue Up 22.4% YoY

BRIEF-P N Gadgil Jewellers Says Q2 Revenue Up 22.4% YoY

BRIEF-P N Gadgil Jewellers Says Q2 Revenue Up 22.4% YoY

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Published: October 8, 2026 19:50:04 IST

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BRIEF-P N Gadgil Jewellers Says Q2 Revenue Up 22.4% YoY

Oct 8 (Reuters) – P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd: * Q2 REVENUE UP 22.4% YOY Further company coverage:

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 8, 2026 7:50 PM IST
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BRIEF-P N Gadgil Jewellers Says Q2 Revenue Up 22.4% YoY

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BRIEF-P N Gadgil Jewellers Says Q2 Revenue Up 22.4% YoY

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BRIEF-P N Gadgil Jewellers Says Q2 Revenue Up 22.4% YoY
BRIEF-P N Gadgil Jewellers Says Q2 Revenue Up 22.4% YoY
BRIEF-P N Gadgil Jewellers Says Q2 Revenue Up 22.4% YoY
BRIEF-P N Gadgil Jewellers Says Q2 Revenue Up 22.4% YoY

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