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Home > World > BRIEF-Pace Digitek To Consider Fundraising Via Non-Convertible Debentures

BRIEF-Pace Digitek To Consider Fundraising Via Non-Convertible Debentures

BRIEF-Pace Digitek To Consider Fundraising Via Non-Convertible Debentures

Written By:
Published: October 7, 2026 21:02:05 IST

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BRIEF-Pace Digitek To Consider Fundraising Via Non-Convertible Debentures

Oct 7 (Reuters) – Pace Digitek Ltd: * PACE DIGITEK – TO CONSIDER FUNDRAISING VIA NON-CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES PRIVATE PLACEMENT Source text: Further company coverage:

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 7, 2026 9:02 PM IST
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BRIEF-Pace Digitek To Consider Fundraising Via Non-Convertible Debentures

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BRIEF-Pace Digitek To Consider Fundraising Via Non-Convertible Debentures
BRIEF-Pace Digitek To Consider Fundraising Via Non-Convertible Debentures
BRIEF-Pace Digitek To Consider Fundraising Via Non-Convertible Debentures
BRIEF-Pace Digitek To Consider Fundraising Via Non-Convertible Debentures

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