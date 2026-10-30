BRIEF-Samba Digital H1 Net Profit At €53,000

Oct 30 (Reuters) – Samba Digital SGPS SA: * H1 NET PROFIT €53,000 * H1 EBITDA €559,000 * H1 REVENUE €3.3 MLN Source text Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)

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