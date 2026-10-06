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Home > World > BRIEF-SMAIO Signs Sales Agency Agreement With DePuy Synthes For US Market

BRIEF-SMAIO Signs Sales Agency Agreement With DePuy Synthes For US Market

BRIEF-SMAIO Signs Sales Agency Agreement With DePuy Synthes For US Market

Written By:
Published: October 6, 2026 22:05:05 IST

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BRIEF-SMAIO Signs Sales Agency Agreement With DePuy Synthes For US Market

Oct 6 (Reuters) – SMAIO SA: * SMAIO – SIGNS SALES AGENCY AGREEMENT WITH DEPUY SYNTHES FOR US MARKET Source text: Further company coverage:

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 6, 2026 10:05 PM IST
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BRIEF-SMAIO Signs Sales Agency Agreement With DePuy Synthes For US Market

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BRIEF-SMAIO Signs Sales Agency Agreement With DePuy Synthes For US Market
BRIEF-SMAIO Signs Sales Agency Agreement With DePuy Synthes For US Market
BRIEF-SMAIO Signs Sales Agency Agreement With DePuy Synthes For US Market
BRIEF-SMAIO Signs Sales Agency Agreement With DePuy Synthes For US Market

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