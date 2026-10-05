BRIEF-Tanzania Renews Barrick North Mara Mining Licenses For 15 Years

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > World > BRIEF-Tanzania Renews Barrick North Mara Mining Licenses For 15 Years

BRIEF-Tanzania Renews Barrick North Mara Mining Licenses For 15 Years

BRIEF-Tanzania Renews Barrick North Mara Mining Licenses For 15 Years

Written By:
Published: October 5, 2026 10:32:09 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

BRIEF-Tanzania Renews Barrick North Mara Mining Licenses For 15 Years

Oct 5 (Reuters) – Barrick Mining Corporation: * TANZANIA RENEWS BARRICK NORTH MARA MINING LICENSES FOR 15 YEARS~ Source text: Further company coverage:

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 5, 2026 10:32 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In

RELATED News

Taipei mayor defends city's inclusivity after gay bar raid sparks protests

BRIEF-Ambea Unit Nytida Buys Imera

UPDATE 5-NFL Standings

Soccer-England boss Tuchel says Scott can challenge Rice for midfield spot

NFL roundup: Cowboys' last-minute TD caps big 2nd half, upends Texans

LATEST NEWS

Three space agencies to research how to grow crops on the moon

Huawei agrees to a multi-year patent licensing deal with Qualcomm

Revolut's rise to become Europe's $115 billion big bank rival

France's Schneider Electric confirms $22.6 billion deal to buy US software firm PTC

Euro pummelled by France's debt burden; stocks mixed

India's IT stocks gain as Accenture outlook lifts sector sentiment

Euro sinks to 17-month low as French fiscal woes spur contagion fears

OKX joint venture files with SEC to launch tokenized trading platform

European EV sales hit record in 'pivotal' year for affordable cars, study shows

BRIEF-Tanzania Renews Barrick North Mara Mining Licenses For 15 Years

BRIEF-Tanzania Renews Barrick North Mara Mining Licenses For 15 Years

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

BRIEF-Tanzania Renews Barrick North Mara Mining Licenses For 15 Years

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

BRIEF-Tanzania Renews Barrick North Mara Mining Licenses For 15 Years
BRIEF-Tanzania Renews Barrick North Mara Mining Licenses For 15 Years
BRIEF-Tanzania Renews Barrick North Mara Mining Licenses For 15 Years
BRIEF-Tanzania Renews Barrick North Mara Mining Licenses For 15 Years

QUICK LINKS