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Home > World > BRIEF-The Home Depot Announces 2026 Innovation Award Winners

BRIEF-The Home Depot Announces 2026 Innovation Award Winners

BRIEF-The Home Depot Announces 2026 Innovation Award Winners

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Published: October 7, 2026 17:50:05 IST

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BRIEF-The Home Depot Announces 2026 Innovation Award Winners

Oct 7 (Reuters) – The Home Depot, Inc.: * THE HOME DEPOT ANNOUNCES 2026 INNOVATION AWARD WINNERS Source text: Further company coverage:

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 7, 2026 5:50 PM IST
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BRIEF-The Home Depot Announces 2026 Innovation Award Winners
BRIEF-The Home Depot Announces 2026 Innovation Award Winners
BRIEF-The Home Depot Announces 2026 Innovation Award Winners
BRIEF-The Home Depot Announces 2026 Innovation Award Winners

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