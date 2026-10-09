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Home > World > BRIEF-Vobile Group Says Unit To Buy On Sun International For Hk$75 Million Via 20.5 Million Shares At Hk$3.65

BRIEF-Vobile Group Says Unit To Buy On Sun International For Hk$75 Million Via 20.5 Million Shares At Hk$3.65

BRIEF-Vobile Group Says Unit To Buy On Sun International For Hk$75 Million Via 20.5 Million Shares At Hk$3.65

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Published: October 9, 2026 20:26:10 IST

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BRIEF-Vobile Group Says Unit To Buy On Sun International For Hk$75 Million Via 20.5 Million Shares At Hk$3.65

Oct 9 (Reuters) – Vobile Group Limited: * UNIT TO BUY ON SUN INTERNATIONAL FOR HK$75 MILLION VIA 20.5 MILLION SHARES AT HK$3.65 Further company coverage:

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 9, 2026 8:26 PM IST
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BRIEF-Vobile Group Says Unit To Buy On Sun International For Hk$75 Million Via 20.5 Million Shares At Hk$3.65

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BRIEF-Vobile Group Says Unit To Buy On Sun International For Hk$75 Million Via 20.5 Million Shares At Hk$3.65

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NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

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BRIEF-Vobile Group Says Unit To Buy On Sun International For Hk$75 Million Via 20.5 Million Shares At Hk$3.65
BRIEF-Vobile Group Says Unit To Buy On Sun International For Hk$75 Million Via 20.5 Million Shares At Hk$3.65
BRIEF-Vobile Group Says Unit To Buy On Sun International For Hk$75 Million Via 20.5 Million Shares At Hk$3.65
BRIEF-Vobile Group Says Unit To Buy On Sun International For Hk$75 Million Via 20.5 Million Shares At Hk$3.65

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