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Home > World > BRIEF-Yaap Digital Approved Appointment Of Anjan Roy As MD And CEO

BRIEF-Yaap Digital Approved Appointment Of Anjan Roy As MD And CEO

BRIEF-Yaap Digital Approved Appointment Of Anjan Roy As MD And CEO

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Published: October 14, 2026 14:04:12 IST

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BRIEF-Yaap Digital Approved Appointment Of Anjan Roy As MD And CEO

Oct 14 (Reuters) – Yaap Digital Ltd: * APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF ANJAN ROY AS MD AND CEO Source text: Further company coverage:

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 14, 2026 2:04 PM IST
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BRIEF-Yaap Digital Approved Appointment Of Anjan Roy As MD And CEO

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BRIEF-Yaap Digital Approved Appointment Of Anjan Roy As MD And CEO
BRIEF-Yaap Digital Approved Appointment Of Anjan Roy As MD And CEO
BRIEF-Yaap Digital Approved Appointment Of Anjan Roy As MD And CEO
BRIEF-Yaap Digital Approved Appointment Of Anjan Roy As MD And CEO

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