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Home > World > Ceasefire in Lebanon, opening of Hormuz, elements of nuclear deal dominate first round of US-Iran talks in Switzerland: Axios

Ceasefire in Lebanon, opening of Hormuz, elements of nuclear deal dominate first round of US-Iran talks in Switzerland: Axios

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/middle-east/neet-2026-successfully-conducted-in-qatar-598-students-take-exam-indian-embassy20260622042517"> <p class="title">NEET 2026 "successfully conducted" in Qatar, 598 students take exam: Indian Embassy</p> <a>

NEET 2026 "successfully conducted" in Qatar, 598 students take exam: Indian Embassy

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Last updated: June 22, 2026 05:00:12 IST

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Ceasefire in Lebanon, opening of Hormuz, elements of nuclear deal dominate first round of US-Iran talks in Switzerland: Axios

Burgenstock [Switzerland], June 22 (ANI): Discussions on maintaining the ceasefire in Lebanon, ensuring the continued opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and addressing key aspects of a potential nuclear agreement dominated the first round of technical talks as part of the 14 point memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the US and Iran in Switzerland, Axios reported, citing a US diplomat familiar with the negotiations.

According to Axios, the talks that began on Sunday morning continued throughout the day in multiple formats.

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The report said one of the key issues discussed during the negotiations was the situation in Lebanon aimed at “deconfliction mechanisms” and “enforcing the ceasefire” amid Israeli strikes on the southern side of the country, Axios reported.

The discussions also addressed concerns surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, a strategically important global shipping route, amid recent Iranian statements suggesting the possibility of its closure.

“We made clear we want to ensure it remains fully open. We made good progress on that front,” the US diplomat told Axios.

Axios further reported that the negotiations covered “all elements” of the prospective nuclear agreement between Washington and Tehran.

The diplomat also indicated that discussions included implementation-related matters connected to the 14-point MoU, which was signed last week, to “make sure everyone is on the same page”.

According to the report, the parties additionally discussed a framework for continuing negotiations at both the political and technical levels.

“The parties also discussed a plan for how to keep talks going both on the political level and between the technical teams,” the diplomat said, as quoted by Axios.

Reflecting on the overall atmosphere of the negotiations, the US diplomat expressed optimism about the progress achieved during the first round.

“‘All four parties seem pleased with how the talks went today. The mediators are helping both sides work through things. We feel this initial round of talks is setting us up for trust-building going forward,” the diplomat said.

The report added that talks involving senior political leadership are expected to conclude on Monday, while technical teams are likely to remain in Switzerland to continue discussions aimed at advancing the negotiations.

Earlier, CNN, citing an Iranian source, reported that negotiations between the US and Iran have hit a temporary roadblock but have not completely collapsed in Switzerland’s Burgenstock.

According to CNN, citing the source, diplomatic efforts are continuing behind the scenes despite recent tensions, including threats made by US President Donald Trump on Sunday, as negotiations went on that further complicated the atmosphere surrounding the talks.

The source, who is in communication with members of the Iranian delegation, told CNN that while formal negotiations have stalled for the moment, back-channel discussions are actively underway to encourage both sides to return to the negotiating table.

Earlier, the first round of high-level US-Iran technical talks, as part of the 14-point MoU, concluded, with the session suspended after 80 minutes to allow the delegations to conduct “internal consultations”, according to Iran’s Fars news agency.

US Vice President JD Vance convened in Switzerland with senior Iranian officials on Sunday to mark the commencement of high-level diplomatic efforts aimed at finding a complete solution to the crisis in West Asia.

During the talks, mediated by Pakistan and Qatar, Vance articulated Washington’s readiness to “fundamentally transform” its relations with Tehran, relaying a directive from Trump, who has encouraged both parties to turn “a new leaf” in their diplomatic engagement.

The discussions, which include key stakeholders, are primarily tasked with addressing Tehran’s nuclear programme and overcoming critical obstacles within the framework of a fragile interim agreement, including the operational status of the Strait of Hormuz. (ANI)

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The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jun 22, 2026 5:00 AM IST
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Tags: 14-point-mouceasefiredeconfliction-mechanismsisraeli strikesLebanonnuclear-agreementstrait of hormuztechnical-negotiationsUS Iran talks

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Ceasefire in Lebanon, opening of Hormuz, elements of nuclear deal dominate first round of US-Iran talks in Switzerland: Axios

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Ceasefire in Lebanon, opening of Hormuz, elements of nuclear deal dominate first round of US-Iran talks in Switzerland: Axios
Ceasefire in Lebanon, opening of Hormuz, elements of nuclear deal dominate first round of US-Iran talks in Switzerland: Axios
Ceasefire in Lebanon, opening of Hormuz, elements of nuclear deal dominate first round of US-Iran talks in Switzerland: Axios
Ceasefire in Lebanon, opening of Hormuz, elements of nuclear deal dominate first round of US-Iran talks in Switzerland: Axios

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